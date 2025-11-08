Libra Horoscope Today for November 8, 2025: Expect a short trip

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love solving mysteries Handle relationship issues. Consider taking parents into confidence in love affairs. Your attitude at work will help settle productivity issues today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome stress at work and be a good listener in the relationship. Handle wealth carefully today, and no major health issues will also come up.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Every issue has a solution, and it is based on how good you deal with it. Plan a romantic outdoor dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. You need to value the suggestions of the partner while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day is good to propose to your crush, and the response will be positive. Married male natives may fall in love again, which can be disastrous.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in attitude. Some minor issues may be there, but your productivity will be unaffected. It is crucial to be expressive at team sessions. Those who handle machines may require working additional hours. Creative profiles need to come up with innovative concepts. Business developers and salespersons will have a tough day. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture, and the second part of the day is also good to sign new partnership deals.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may receive money from different sources. Consider buying a new property. The second part of the day is good to invest in the stock market, while you may also seriously consider donating money to charity. Females may be required to for a celebration at the workplace or among friends. Take the initiative to settle financial issues within the family. Businessmen will see opportunities abroad and will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Though your health is good, some natives will develop pain in joints and may also consider consulting the doctor for diabetes. You may require medical attention for sleep disorders. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems, and this will need special care. You should also be ready to take precautions while taking part in adventurous activities. Children may also miss school due to viral fever or skin allergies.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

