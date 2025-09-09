Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: Some opinions may cause a rift in the team

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Minor financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Put egos in the back seat for today

Keep the love affair creative and ensure you also meet the professional requirements today. Minor financial issues may prevent large monetary investments.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office today. Take care of your financial status, and your health also demands proper attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the words you use while having disagreements. You should also avoid verbally insulting the parents of your lover, as this can also have serious consequences today. Those who are single may come across someone special, and the second part of the day is also auspicious to express their feelings to their crush. You should also be careful not to let a third person take a call in the relationship. Married natives should be careful about office romance, as their spouse will catch them red-handed.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You must be careful about the opinions you express at team meetings. Some opinions may cause a rift in the team. You may also pick the second part of the day to update the resume on a job portal. While being expressive, you should also be ready to take up new roles at work. Artists, authors, musicians, and designers will get opportunities to prove their skills today. Some IT professionals will get opportunities to relocate abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected. You will have relief from financial disputes over property. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewellery or electronic appliances. However, avoid making large-scale investments in stocks and speculative businesses. But you are good to invest in mutual funds today. Some unexpected expenses may come up, such as a medical emergency or a legal issue.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Do not take professional stress home, as this can cause headaches. Juniors may develop infections today, which may impact school attendance. Walking in the morning or evening for about 30 minutes improves your blood circulation and fitness. Some females may develop anxiety-related issues, and the second part of the day is also good to consult a doctor for ear-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: Some opinions may cause a rift in the team
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On