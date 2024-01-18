close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts a new love life

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 18, 2024 predicts a new love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 18, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite prosperity, control the expenditure as saving is the priority.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no storm upsets you

A new love life is the highlight of the day. Handle every task at the office with diligence. Despite prosperity, control the expenditure as saving is the priority.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2024: A new love life is the highlight of the day.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2024: A new love life is the highlight of the day.

You are good in terms of love today. Professional success is also at your side. Handle wealth smartly and also ensure your health is good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while settling the romantic issues as your words may be distorted by the partner. Shower love and you will receive it back. Be sincere in your dealings and this will work out to your benefit. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. You may also feel affection and care in the relationship. Single Libras will be happy to fall in love today. Fortunately, your proposal will also have a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at your job and this will win accolades at the workplace. Luck is going to favor slow progress and chances are there you will get much travel in your work. It is good to focus on work and skip office politics today. HR persons, IT professionals, architects, interior designers, and academicians will have new opportunities to prove their mettle. Traders will see new opportunities to raise funds today and this will work in the business's favor.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite money coming to your coffer, it is good to have a control over the expenditure. You may take the initiative to resolve a financial dispute with a friend today. A family event will need you to contribute a good sum. Libras can take the initiative to invest in mutual funds today but avoid both stock and speculative business. Today is also good to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Some minor breathing-related issues will be there. It is good to avoid venturing into the dust. Seniors must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Stay healthy by eating a diet rich in nutrients, proteins, and vitamins. Those suffering from blood, heart, and lung-related ailments may have some issues and will require visiting a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

