Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025 predicts fortune in real estate

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 18, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful about the issues in the love affair.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never say no to risks

Be careful about the issues in the love affair. Avoid major discussions related to productivity at work. You may develop monetary issues. Your health is good.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025: You may develop monetary issues.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025: You may develop monetary issues.

Enjoy a fabulous love life by avoiding unpleasant things of the past. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. No major financial issues will be there. Be careful about the health today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while you disagree with the lover. Do not lose your temper and also pay attention to not hurt the emotions of the partner. Your partner will not be expressive in emotions but there is love in the air. There can be occasions when you may feel lost in love. However, this must not impact your routine life. Libras who are already in a relationship would see new happenings including the approval from relatives and elders in the family. Some natives will get into office romance which may impact professional productivity today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about getting the job. Some Libras will require negotiating hard on salary and this will work in your favor. Entrepreneurs shall expand their business on a low start but would flourish with the right choices and investments. Some traders will receive support from government authorities which will ease issues in running a business.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial disputes in the family. You may get into a legal tussle over family property or wealth which may lead to tension and sleeplessness. You may buy electronic appliances today while the second part of the day is good for females to buy jewelry. Some Libras will buy a new car in the first part of the day while you may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a sibling or friend.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There will be official pressure and start the day with meditation to face it calmly. Do not ignore any symptoms and this applies to even your aged parents. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, or skin issues. Try to drink plenty of water and avoid eating junk food. Children may develop bruises while playing and oral health issues will also be common among females.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Saturday, January 18, 2025
