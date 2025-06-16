Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 16, 2025, predicts minor financial issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 16, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 16 June 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Do not compromise on either the quality of work or on work ethics.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let stress impact your morale

Be sensitive to the demands of the lover and consider the professional requirements at the workplace. Handle monetary issues carefully today. Health is good.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 16 June 2025: Some females will require spending on a celebration within the family. (Freepik)
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 16 June 2025: Some females will require spending on a celebration within the family. (Freepik)

Stay happy in the relationship. Take up multiple responsibilities at the office and confirm your professional mettle. Minor financial issues may be there, and your health will be good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be a good listener and ensure you are just in the relationship. Your lover may try to dominate the relationship, and it is up to you to decide whether this is a good idea. Have a pleasant time, and you may also surprise your lover with unexpected gifts. Some love affairs will demand more communication today. A romantic lunch or dinner is a good time to propose. Married male natives should be careful to stay away from extramarital affairs.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on either the quality of work or on work ethics. Those who hold major responsibilities in the government sector may be under pressure to deviate. Clients will be happy, and this will add value to your performance. Office gossip is not your cup of tea. You can also expect new tasks that may keep you busy. Those who are keen to switch jobs put down the paper. Entrepreneurs will need to work hard to negotiate with clients today, but the last smile will be yours.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there, and it is good to have expert guidance for better financial management. Some females will require spending on a celebration within the family. You should not invest in the stock market, but mutual funds and real estate are good options. A financial dispute with a sibling can cause trouble in life today. Traders may also require paying more attention to the expenditure.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Though you are good in terms of health, minor pain in the joints will be common among seniors. Females may develop coughing, sneezing, and ear-related infections. Some natives may also require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues. Children may complain about throat pain, which may stop them from attending school. The second part of the day is also crucial for those who have cardiac issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
     

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 16, 2025, predicts minor financial issues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On