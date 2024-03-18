 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts romantic moments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts romantic moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Shower love on the partner and you will receive it back.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges make you stronger

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Both health and wealth are at your side throughout the day.
Troubleshoot relationship issues. You also take up new professional assignments to prove diligence. Both health and wealth are at your side throughout the day.

Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up. You are good in terms of health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Look for more affection in the love affair. Shower love on the partner and you will receive it back. Some single natives will fall in love today and this relationship will bring happiness today. Married Libras should stay out of extramarital affairs as your spouse will catch you red-handed in the evening. Single Libra will meet someone special while traveling at an official function, family event, or restaurant. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may express the feeling and have a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will trouble you today. However, it is crucial you complete the tasks on time. A client will specially ask for your service which will add value to the profile. Healthcare professionals can expect a busy schedule today. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Businessmen will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work out in the coming days.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. The inflow of wealth will be normal. However, no major expenditure will also be there. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day. Some Libras will need to pay the tuition fees for children studying abroad.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You will be fine in terms of health today. Have a proper work-life balance and avoid taking stress to home. Do not miss medications today and also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Today is good to join a gym or a yoga session. Focus on eating less but healthy. The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

