Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts a favorable time for IT professionals
Read Libra daily horoscope for May 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Single Libras will be fortunate to find someone special today.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love sailing in a troubled sea
Confirm discipline &care in the love life. A highly packed professional schedule is complemented by a strong financial status. No ailment will also disturb you.
Stay calm even while having trouble in the relationship. Your discipline will work while handling crucial projects at the office. Financially you are good and your health is also intact.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Single Libras will be fortunate to find someone special today. You may come across an interesting person while traveling in a classroom, official function, or at a party. Female Libras can expect a proposal today from a known person. To your surprise, some long-distance love affairs that were on the verge of collapse will get a new life. Plan the marriage today if everything is fine. Discuss the future while having a romantic dinner tonight. Some of your words will be misunderstood by the lover and be careful while using phrases.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Handle the work pressure and ensure you complete every task with responsibility.
Managers and team leaders must show more maturity while handling the team. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Students need to pay more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures in the second part of the day.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
You are prosperous today and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Those who want to buy a new house can invest in property. You will win a legal battle and some fortunate Libras will also inherit an ancestral property. Businessmen can confidently sign new partnership deals. Take precautions while investing in the stock market. The guidance of an expert can be of great help here.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Despite minor infections, you will stay healthy. Drink plenty of water today and avoid food rich in oil and grease. Females may have gynecological issues and seniors may complain about breathing issues which may need medical assistance. Some seniors may have pain in joints that may worsen by night. Do not skip medicines even while traveling.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
