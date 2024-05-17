Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts a favorable time for IT professionals

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love sailing in a troubled sea Confirm discipline &care in the love life. A highly packed professional schedule is complemented by a strong financial status. No ailment will also disturb you. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Confirm discipline &care in the love life.

Stay calm even while having trouble in the relationship. Your discipline will work while handling crucial projects at the office. Financially you are good and your health is also intact.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Single Libras will be fortunate to find someone special today. You may come across an interesting person while traveling in a classroom, official function, or at a party. Female Libras can expect a proposal today from a known person. To your surprise, some long-distance love affairs that were on the verge of collapse will get a new life. Plan the marriage today if everything is fine. Discuss the future while having a romantic dinner tonight. Some of your words will be misunderstood by the lover and be careful while using phrases.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Handle the work pressure and ensure you complete every task with responsibility.

Managers and team leaders must show more maturity while handling the team. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Students need to pay more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures in the second part of the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Those who want to buy a new house can invest in property. You will win a legal battle and some fortunate Libras will also inherit an ancestral property. Businessmen can confidently sign new partnership deals. Take precautions while investing in the stock market. The guidance of an expert can be of great help here.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor infections, you will stay healthy. Drink plenty of water today and avoid food rich in oil and grease. Females may have gynecological issues and seniors may complain about breathing issues which may need medical assistance. Some seniors may have pain in joints that may worsen by night. Do not skip medicines even while traveling.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)