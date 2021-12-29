Libra Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The year 2022 is most likely to start on an optimistic note and good things will start happening for you. You can make it the most fruitful phase for your personal growth. You may have to work hard in the starting few months of the year 2022. Better opportunities will be there, and you will make the most of them during the second quarter. Try to take measures for an everlasting relationship in your private, domestic, or professional life. You will be able to pursue your hobbies. You will make money from various sources in the year 2022.

Libra Finance in Year 2022

In the year 2022; you may be able to buy your dream home or vehicle. Money from various sources is likely to flow in as well. Some of you may start a profitable home business. Traders and sales executives may have a successful year.

Libra Family in Year 2022

On the domestic front, a celebration is around the corner keeping the atmosphere of your family happy in the 3rd quarter of the year 2022. You should be more sensitive towards your domestic life.

Libra Career in Year 2022

Your stars are likely to be very favorable in the year 2022. If you are planning to switch jobs this year, advanced training will be really helpful. Your skillset will be in much demand, and it will bring you monetary benefits in 2022.

Libra Health in Year 2022

You will remain happy and calm throughout the year 2022. Yoga and meditation may help you in maintaining your mental health. The health of an elderly parent can be a cause of concern.

Libra Love Life in Year 2022

At the beginning of the year 2022, your relationship might be a little bit challenging as your partner may be very busy with their work schedule. By the second quarter of the year, your relationship will improve bringing happiness and stability.

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 3, 6

Lucky Months: February, July & August.

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026