Libra Horoscope predictions for March 17: It's a day full of opportunities

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is an excellent day to seize a great opportunity to achieve your personal and professional goals. This is your lucky time and you may feel a sense of satisfaction as you have achieved a lot. You should enjoy your success.

Your good health may allow you to hit the road and meet your favorite relatives. It’s a good idea to spend time with siblings and open up to them. This can be the great way to heal or feel light hearted. Sometimes, we need someone to calm us and understand our feelings, so spend time with people you love the most.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead:

Libra Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may have to apply for home loan in order to buy dream home. Someone may give you finance management advice that may work wonders for you.

Libra Family Today

Libra, you have been lucky as you have supportive and caring parents. You can do whatever you want, you just need to share your ideas with your family members or spouse. Your kids may also achieve something big on the academic front, so cheer up.

Libra Career Today

This is an excellent day on the career front. You may get selected in top companies and have multiple job offers, you just need to choose the right option to ensure professional growth and job satisfaction.

Libra Health Today

Those who have been following strict diet chart and doing intense workout for long, they may now enjoy the reward of hard work by achieving fitness goals.

Libra Love Life Today

Everything seems normal on the love front. If you have a crush on someone, you can propose to him or her. Newlyweds’ couples may enjoy great and exciting time or harmony of married life.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

