Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23,'22 states, sudden journey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Health of Libra natives is likely to be in top form. You may enjoy sporting and spiritual activities to keep your mind and body active. On the financial front, your past investments are likely to bring good gains. Your secondary income source may give you power to spend more. Your love life is likely to flourish. You and your partner may benefit from a quiet and intimate evening in each other’s company. However, your domestic front may be volatile. Your rude behaviour may get in the way of homely peace and harmony. You may need to mend your ways. Your job front is likely to take a hit too. Lack of concentration may be the only reason for your professional decline. Travel plans may or may not materialize. Be prepared for a sudden journey. Those dealing in property may make good profits. Students may pass with excellent grades.

Libra Finance Today

Libra natives, your financial position is likely to remain strong and you may add to your wealth by means of investment in an immovable asset. Your additional source of income may bring monetary gains. Trade business may boom.

Libra Family Today

For Libra natives, the domestic front may be tough. Health of an elder at home could become a cause of concern for all. Misunderstandings may disrupt the peaceful domestic atmosphere. Make efforts to restore normalcy.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, Libras need to stay away from distractions to bring better results. However, do not be let colleagues pressurize you to take work for granted. This may affect your outcome and lessen your chances of a bonus.

Libra Health Today

Libra natives, your health is likely to remain in excellent form. You may enjoy the benefits of a hale and hearty body. You are likely to benefit from jogging and running exercises. Use your good health to your advantage.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, Libra natives are likely to enjoy blissful time together in the company of your partner. Your relationship may be delightful and you might get to share a quiet time on a romantic getaway together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

