Libra Horoscope Today, February 2, 2023: Celebrations are on the cards

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may have a moderately auspicious day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, thriving business, achievements and celebrations are on the cards. Some clients may appreciate your services or products and their positive feedback and good reviews may inspire you to do better on the business front and keep offering better services.

Avoid any kind of solo trip as it may turn out to be harmful rather than amusing. Committed couples may have romantic plans to make evening fun-filled. Your love partner may enjoy your sense of humor and wit. Financial front may seem fulfilling and you may also find some source of passive income. Family members may spend time together or dine out. Some may buy a new home and spend on decoration.

What lies further for people born under the Libra sign?

Libra Finance Today:

You may get substantial monetary gains from business or work. Some may buy a new health insurance policy today. You should control your extravagant nature to stay in good financial condition.

Libra Family Today:

This is going to be a good day on the home front. You may share your future plans with your siblings and seek their opinion. Married couples may plan something exciting.

Libra Career Today:

The day is going to be hectic and earning a lot of money may be your main focus today. A new project may give your headache and demand extra hours in researching things online.

Libra Health Today:

Dear Libra, you are physically fit, it's time to improve your mental health and attract positivity. One of your friends may inspire you to plan a spiritual retreat. If you want to feel energized and refreshed, you should pamper your body.

Libra Love Life Today:

It seems to be a lucky day for the love birds. They may enjoy a movie or music concert. Singles may get chance to spend time with their crush. Married couples may think about extending their family.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON