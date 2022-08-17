Love and Relationship Horoscope for August 17, 2022

Aries: You may prefer to keep your romantic relationships under wraps for the most part, but that could change. Seeking counsel from your friends and family right now could do wonders for your love life. Even confiding in only one or two individuals can provide you with a new viewpoint that can completely transform the way you think about relationships as a whole which will be beneficial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Today, your partner's thirst for exploration may come as a surprise to you, but that's mostly because it mirrors your own desires. You have a reputation for being someone who does as they are told and keeps their feelings to themselves. However, it's possible that your emotions, and the accompanying gushing mannerisms, are beyond your control. Just express yourself and let it out.

Gemini: Your enthusiasm today can become extreme and even intense. You ought to resist the urge to exert too much command. When you give your beau some room to breathe, they'll appreciate it more. Going out with friends is a great way to relieve stress in a relationship or, if you're single and looking, to meet potential suitors. Try to maintain your concentration on the desired result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer: Today, you may find yourself trapped between prioritising your commitments and pursuing your love interest. You may feel compelled to accomplish your goals, and you may gain useful insights into how to accomplish it. Good news: you can get everything done faster than usual, so your lover won't have to wait too long. Get your work done early so you can focus on what really matters.

Leo: Relax your standards so your partner may appreciate you for who you really are. You may feel an intense want to engage in group activities and make meaningful connections with others today. Whether you're in a relationship or just yearning for love, spending time with friends can spark a meeting of the mind and spirit that can be both exciting and transformative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: Today is the day to switch things up and show your affection to your sweetheart. Let go of the need to concentrate on the tasks at hand. Make an effort to forget about the outside world and focus on creating a bond with the object of your affections when you're alone. A simple act of being with your beloved’s company can be very soothing and therapeutic if you're feeling run down.

Libra: Since you won't hold back from telling your partner how you feel and what you want, today is likely to be an emotionally charged one for you. Don't be shy; conversation is the key to a healthy relationship. Couples will feel like they are on the same page and have a peaceful time in their relationship. Now is the time to celebrate, as the time is auspicious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio: Today is a day to be thankful for what you have got. Somebody you care about is going to give you a surprise today. Remember to show appreciation to the person who gave you this affection. Make time today to consider how you may repay your partner's kindness and make them feel loved again. You should consider some way of expressing your appreciation for them and strengthen your bonding.

Sagittarius: Expect some bumps on the road in your romantic life today. Your partner can decide to go on a journey solo or with friends. There's no point in feeling down when being apart will simply make your love stronger. It could turn out to be a good thing in the end if you and your partner end up realising how much you care for one another. You both deserve a tonne of joy and happiness once you re-unite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: You may be feeling down today because of the type of people that have been drawn to you recently. It's possible that you're being unreasonable demanding. Though you shouldn't drastically alter your expectations, you should also be realistic in your search for a life companion. There will be disappointment if you keep going down this road with great hopes.

Aquarius: Have faith and believe in the good that is coming your way. Numerous things in your romantic life are evolving at the same time. There may be occasions in your relationship when you both feel like things are moving in ways you can't quite explain logically. You may have the impression that you're floating in mid-air. Enjoy this phase while it lasts and make robust plans for the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces: The ability to love without conditions is a difficult virtue to cultivate. You may begin to wonder what you ever saw in your current partner that made you find their eccentricities endearing. It's the natural progression of things once you've moved past the honeymoon phase. Remember that you are not alone while you seek ways to make things better and restore the love you once felt.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779