Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. On the work front, you may be all set to start something new. Steps taken on the health front will benefit. Your achievement can make the family proud. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Some of you may plan to buy property. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit stretched today to meet your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. Business persons can expect increased profits. Those separated may yearn to join the family. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. You are likely to own a piece of property soon. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies. You are likely to make a positive difference in someone’s life today.

Love Focus: Heartening news may greet you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those worried about finances can rest easy. A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Neglect can make you suffer on the health front. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar.

Love Focus: You may feel like spending time with a loved one today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Taking the day off for personal work is indicated for some. Some of you are likely to make full recovery from an ailment. Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. Remain cautious while travelling. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may tug at your heartstrings and usher in romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities on the business front. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. A lot of pending jobs get cleared today at home. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover may plan a surprise for you on the romantic front and get you all excited.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Chances for promotion brighten for some. Those regular in workouts will do well to take a day’s complete break. Demands of a family member can get you worked up, but they will be realistic. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to get lucky with regard to both money and love today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Discharge from hospital is also expected for those admitted. Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. You will be able to rectify a mistake at work, before it gets discovered. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. A religious or marriage ceremony is likely to be planned at home. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation.

Love Focus: You may get attracted towards someone who has warmed up to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. Some of you will need a helping hand at work, so don’t hesitate to ask. Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. Planning something together with family will be fun. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is likely to prove most enjoyable today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Chances look bright of your winning a bet. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful, as you achieve what you had set out for. Your self-discipline on the diet front is likely to keep you fit and healthy. Keeping everyone happy at home may be your motto today. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. This is not the right day to deal in property.

Love Focus: Organizing something just to meet your lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Changing season may bring with it problems on the health front. A family get together may find you in your element. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge it on their favorite pastime. Prospects for those looking for a suitable job are likely to brighten. Diet and exercise will prove a potent combination in bringing you back in shape. A family issue may require urgent attention, so don’t neglect. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: This is a good time to enjoy exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Loan will be granted to fulfill a fond desire. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak. You are likely to have fun with family today. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. A long-distance travel may need to be interrupted enroute. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision for waiting some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

