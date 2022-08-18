Love and Relationship Horoscope for August 18, 2022

Aries: Sometimes all it takes to find true love is a good friend. When dating someone for a long time, it's natural to want to revisit the basics and rediscover the things that first attracted you. If you're currently single, you might meet someone through a mutual friend; alternatively, you could call out to your friends and ask if they know someone who would be a good fit for you. Do not pass up the opportunity to make a connection!

Taurus: Your relationship appears to be improving. Today could be a good day to realise the commitments you have to a loved one and the work it takes to keep the relationship going. It's possible you're learning what a true commitment means for the two of you. If you're currently on your own, you may want to reflect on your views on commitment, intimacy, and what constitutes a successful relationship.

Gemini: You are going to find that you have access to some surprising new romantic opportunities. It's possible that it will inspire you to put yourself out there and try new things. Try something you normally wouldn't, or say something you'd usually be too nervous to speak to a lover while you're trying to impress them. This can immediately change the trajectory of your relationship.

Cancer: Today, you're ready to investigate the depths of your connection, but it's possible that your lover isn't nearly as prepared as you are to do so. You are already in a position where you are ready to take a romantic chance. Your response comes straight from your heart. If you are in the mood to be outrageous, you should make an effort to locate a fair context for what you are putting on the table.

Leo: Today, your resilience is not something to be taken for casually in your relationships. Thankfully, your authority is restrained, so your partner won't feel threatened by you. Make sure you don't forget that you don't have to demonstrate anything to anyone by overworking yourself in relationships, because your sheer existence is a gift. Listen to your gut; it's where your vital energy flows.

Virgo: This day is pleasant and reassuring, and being in close proximity to your significant other will provide you with a profound sense of safety. Both of you are content to hear to what the other has to express about the relationship, about existence, and about anything else that may come up as there is very little contention between the two of you. Just savour the lovely feeling that comes from being together.

Libra: Put an end to any expectations you may have. Whether you're currently looking for a partner or are already in one, you'll give more thought to the emotional aspects of your future plans and social connections. Dare to fantasise and embrace the unknown; you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find. Remember that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything. Your potential is boundless.

Scorpio: Don't close your heart down. There will be an increased focus on the sentimental aspects of your partnerships and collaborative efforts today. You're not just excited and hopeful right now; you're also very receptive to any and all possibilities. You still have all the same enticing qualities and fiery intensity that made you famous. People who admire you can't get enough of you.

Sagittarius: You wish you could be more spontaneous in your romantic interactions, but you're wary of becoming too comfortable. You prefer somebody who is level-headed and fully invested. You will, nevertheless, have a chance to investigate these previously unexplored, possibly even taboo, aspects of your personality. It's the same for those of you who are currently in committed relationships.

Capricorn: Today is perfect for hosting a low-key get-together with a few close friends where you can relax and be yourself. There's a chance you could strengthen your relationship with an old friend. As the planets align today, you'll need to take a hard stance on anything you set out to do. it is imperative that you remain unwavering in your commitment to achieving your goals. Your pretence of modesty won’t serve you well.

Aquarius: Someone you know well may find you appealing now that they have a different perspective on you. This new collaboration seems like it could develop into a lasting friendship or romance, but you should make sure your partner feels the same way. It's more probable that you'll be able to make things work if your newfound interest is directed at a friend with whom you've been acquainted for some time.

Pisces: Your interest in a fascinating new person today could lead to the start of a romantic relationship. But be sure it's not attraction before you act on it otherwise you can end up disappointed. Instead of allowing yourself to be carried away by the initial feelings that come with meeting a new love, start planting the seeds for a long-lasting relationship that is loving and fulfilling for both parties.

