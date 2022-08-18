Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Be careful of your eating habits

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo, old investments may fetch you good money. You may not experience any shortage of funds and may spend as you wish to. Your bond with your family may get stronger. Blood relations may feel connected and you may share memorable moments with them. You may respect everyone around you. Your behavior may be well appreciated. There may be guests at your place. You may take good care of them. You may be careful of your eating habits and may reduce intake of spicy food. You may take out some extra time for physical exercise and may try to work out with a personal trainer. Things may not be so good at work place and you may feel some pressure but your intelligence may soon bring everything back to normal. Let it be Virgo, don’t bother, that’s what you can do.

Virgo Finance Today You may think of investing in the share market. It may fetch you good margins in the coming days. There may be sudden financial gain from relatives this week. Your backend business may give you some gain.

Virgo Family Today Virgo, you may take care of everyone's happiness. You may listen to your family members and may meet old friends. There may be mutual love and understanding. You may receive valuable gifts from your close ones.

Virgo Career Today Your professional side is little weak today. Your hard work may not give you due appreciation. Your boss may be indifferent to all the effort that you have put in the ongoing project. It may be hard for you to prove your worth.

Virgo Health Today Virgo overall, your health may be balanced. You may take a healthy diet and may exercise regularly. You may need to control your anger as this may affect your health. You may listen to good music to bring solace in life.

Virgo Love Life Today A superb day Virgo where you may go out and enjoy the day with someone close. Your desire to have a lunch date with her/him may get fulfilled. You may take a precious gift along with you. You may be able to impress your lover. Have fun Virgo!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

