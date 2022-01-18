Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 18, 2022

Aries: A pleasant day lies ahead. You will remain optimistic and will work towards staying happy at all cost. Your love life will be full of opportunities and there is that one person that you may keep thinking about who makes your heart skip a beat. But don’t fall for someone just yet. Explore your options before making any commitment.

Taurus: It is a good time to look inward and reflect on what is it that you are looking for in a romantic partner. It could be looks, caring attitude or compassion, whatever it is, make sure that the person is trustworthy and cares for your emotions. Don’t let repressed feelings from the past resurface and look ahead with a fresh approach.

Gemini: You will be in a wishful frame of mind today. The thought of meeting your soulmate someday will stir up feelings of hope and romance. Make up your mind on what you want in your partner and very soon your stars will connect you with that person. Singles should plan to go out and meet some old friends.

Cancer: There is a lot of potential in your love life. But be careful of starting something new as of now as there are indications of any past relationship resurfacing. It is better to review, reflect and reassess the situation at hand before taking any decision. If someone from the past shows up, don’t disregard it.

Leo: Your thoughts may be drifting away from your tasks lately. You long to be with your loved ones more often but are not able to do so as you may be occupied in a whole lot of other things. If you are single, today is the day to go out and make an impression. You never know how things pan out and you may get lucky in meeting an interesting person.

Virgo: Life is teaching you some invaluable lessons and today will be no different. You may be at the receiving end in your current relationship and you may feel like giving up. It is better to ignore getting into an entangle and avoid unnecessary arguments. A cautious and watchful approach will save from you from any further discomfort.

Libra: Rejoice and enjoy the day. Your partner will shower their affection on you and treat you with respect and dignity. A child-like exuberance will be visible on your face which will spread joy in the lives of your loved ones. Those married should take informed decisions and not get distracted by any unreasonable expectations.

Scorpio: Those of you who are single will like to spend time with their friends of the opposite sex and will strike a good rapport with them. Your family is likely to bring up the issue of marriage and there is no harm in giving it a thought. Married couples can expect some good news and they can celebrate together in the evening.

Sagittarius: It is time to overcome your fears and ignite passion towards life. You deserve much more than what you have got so far. Wait for the right person who will fill your life with happiness. Perhaps, you need to work on your image and do things differently to style yourself better. Married couples need to appreciate their partner.

Capricorn: Love is lot more than what you say. Let your action do the talking. Show your love and care towards your partner by doing little things that matter to them. Help them in some work in which they are uncomfortable at. Order a hearty meal for the two of you and let your loved one talk about what they feel about you.

Aquarius: You may feel a sense of despair in trying so hard to understand other’s point of view all the time. The current relationship seems to be going stale and you may be wondering how to get it back on track. But if you could only change your perspective a bit, you may see a very different picture emerging which will be soothing to your eyes.

Pisces: Committed couples can get into ego tussles which can disturb their peace of mind. It is important to diffuse the negative energy by ignoring what has been happening of late. Let it go if you can. Married natives need to understand their partner which will elevate the quality of their

relationship.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

