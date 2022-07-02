Love and Relationship Horoscope for July 2, 2022

Aries: Conversations that modify your perspective and bring you closer to a potential transformation in your love life are probably high on your list of must-haves. The attraction you emanate can urge your partner to open up even if you speak less and listen more. Superficial flings may not be enough for you, even if you're single.

Taurus: There is a two-way path to commitment, and you may need to talk about it with your partner today. You may be able to see your relationship responsibilities more clearly than usual, and letting your partner know might comfort them that you are taking things seriously. If you're still single, rethink your relationship goals.

Gemini: When considering a partner's goals, go outside of the framework you normally use; this will help you and your partner see love through a new perspective. You don't always have to stick with what you know; sometimes it's good to take a leap of faith with your significant other and see where it leads you.

Cancer: You and your partner are both trying to get acknowledged and pay attention to each other, but none of you is recognizing the other. This might set the stage for a struggle for control. When you don't have a significant other, your concerns about your reputation can get in the way of developing an honest relationship.

Leo: Making the decision to end a relationship may be the most difficult aspect. If you're in love, you may simultaneously covet the unknown and desire to stay on the same route. Find a method to add some diversity to your routine with your partner so that you may both be happy, even though you might be hesitant to fully upend the schedule together.

Virgo: It's possible that your significant other has ambitions that you don't share. It seems you don't fully grasp their concept of a relationship or that it differs from your own. If your love life isn't what you want, being single might be a good idea for a while. Recognize your want for safety, but ask yourself if it's really possible.

Libra: Pride needs to be kept at a high and strong level even if one is emotionally involved in a relationship. It is never easy to bring an uncomfortable conversation to a close, but once it is over, the sense of relief that follows is incredible. Be aware of the moments when it is appropriate to relax your guard, and you do so when the time is perfect.

Scorpio: As a romantic, you place a high value on respect and honour and you're more confident today of expressing it. You aspire to be recognised for who you are and what you have to contribute. Feeling overlooked or undervalued in a relationship can lead to resentment and frustration. If you allow it, resentment can take hold of you.

Sagittarius: Romance is a creative process, and it takes a lot of practise to learn how to please someone without sacrificing your own desires and needs. Look for answers about what works and what makes your relationship stronger during this time. Make an effort to look for meaning and be curious when you notice subtle changes in your life.

Capricorn: You might be feeling unsure about the future as a result of a sudden awareness or discovery regarding the state of circumstances linked to your relationship. You may be feeling a little unsure of what you want and need in your life. Perhaps a brief respite where you can reflect can help you refocus and declutter your thoughts.

Aquarius: Put some passion into your life. When you have the intention of getting to know someone better, none of these things will occur by chance. Today, give some thought to how you would like the dynamics of your relationship to play out. You should treat the times you spend together as though they were your last.

Pisces: It is in your best interest to be clear about what you want and to be ready to ask for it. Even when it comes to love, negotiation can be dangerous because you run the risk of losing who you are in an effort to please another else. For the time being, focus on satisfying your own needs, and observe how this affects the connections you have.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779