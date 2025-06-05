Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marriage is on the cards for these 2 zodiac signs, predicts an astrologer

ByKanakanjali Roy
Jun 05, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Gemini and Capricorn may take a serious step forward in their relationships, with discussions of marriage entering the picture.

Big moments are coming for two zodiac signs next week when it comes to love and commitment. According to astrologer Dr J.N. Pandey, both Gemini and Capricorn may take a serious step forward in their relationships, with discussions of marriage entering the picture.

Marriage is on the cards for these 2 zodiac signs(Freepik)
Marriage is on the cards for these 2 zodiac signs(Freepik)

Here’s what the stars have in store for Gemini and Capricorn next week. 

ALSO READ: How Venus may influence your love life; an astrologer explains

Gemini Horoscope

If you are a Gemini, this coming week could bring important developments in your love life. According to Dr. J.N. Pandey, “The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage.”

It is a great time to strengthen your relationship. Be careful of your words and avoid unnecessary arguments. “Do not let minor tremors in the love life go beyond control. You are expected to keep your lover in a good mood,” advises Dr. Pandey.

Singles, especially men, might meet someone special in the first half of the week, while those looking to reconnect with a past love may find success.

On the personal front, Geminis are advised to maintain a balanced lifestyle. “Contribute to professional success, opt for safe financial decisions, and keep all relationship matters peaceful,” says Dr. Pandey.

Capricorn Horoscope

Capricorns may also be able to discuss serious commitment next week. “Your parents will support the relationship, and you might talk about moving things forward.,” predicts Dr. Pandey.

However, it is important to handle small conflicts with care. “Minor issues will be there in the relationship, and you are expected to value your partner's suggestions while making crucial decisions,” he adds.

ALSO READ: When love becomes the teacher: 20 years of Venus Mahadasha to connect deeply

Work-wise, your efforts will be noticed and can lead to new opportunities. Financial matters look stable, but your health may need some extra attention. Married Capricorn women should stay alert to their spouse’s behavior, while love affairs have a good chance of turning into marriage.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Marriage is on the cards for these 2 zodiac signs, predicts an astrologer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On