Marriage is on the cards for these 2 zodiac signs, predicts an astrologer

Big moments are coming for two zodiac signs next week when it comes to love and commitment. According to astrologer Dr J.N. Pandey, both Gemini and Capricorn may take a serious step forward in their relationships, with discussions of marriage entering the picture. Marriage is on the cards for these 2 zodiac signs(Freepik)

Here’s what the stars have in store for Gemini and Capricorn next week.

If you are a Gemini, this coming week could bring important developments in your love life. According to Dr. J.N. Pandey, “The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage.”

It is a great time to strengthen your relationship. Be careful of your words and avoid unnecessary arguments. “Do not let minor tremors in the love life go beyond control. You are expected to keep your lover in a good mood,” advises Dr. Pandey.

Singles, especially men, might meet someone special in the first half of the week, while those looking to reconnect with a past love may find success.

On the personal front, Geminis are advised to maintain a balanced lifestyle. “Contribute to professional success, opt for safe financial decisions, and keep all relationship matters peaceful,” says Dr. Pandey.

Capricorns may also be able to discuss serious commitment next week. “Your parents will support the relationship, and you might talk about moving things forward.,” predicts Dr. Pandey.

However, it is important to handle small conflicts with care. “Minor issues will be there in the relationship, and you are expected to value your partner's suggestions while making crucial decisions,” he adds.

Work-wise, your efforts will be noticed and can lead to new opportunities. Financial matters look stable, but your health may need some extra attention. Married Capricorn women should stay alert to their spouse’s behavior, while love affairs have a good chance of turning into marriage.