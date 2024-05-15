May 13-19, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) Your luck in love this week is about recognizing whether you truly want to be in a romantic relationship. It's an unusual kind of luck, no doubt. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from May 13-19, 2024.(Pexels)

If you are single, focus on healing your inner wounds from past love experiences. This will clear the way for true love to come to you and prevent you from sabotaging your good luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is extra strong this week! It's the perfect time to make fun plans with your partner, such as hosting a house party, taking a weekend getaway, vacationing on a tropical island, or deciding on a home makeover. Luck will bring surprises on this path, nurturing your soul.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For singles, this week, your luck in love is all about following your heart and staying true to your values and desires. You are encouraged not to settle for anything that doesn't feel right. Choose yourself and prioritize your well-being. Look for someone who treats you with genuine interest and respect, and walk away from those who trigger your alarm bells or seem to be on a selfish quest for romance. Trust your instincts, and don't compromise on what you truly deserve.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will emerge from your interactions and friendships with those who are still single. These individuals could be acquaintances, close friends, or even siblings. Pay attention to your conversations with them about love and related subjects. These discussions will be instrumental in revealing new insights and luck in your relationship. Through these conversations, you might find new ways to enhance and deepen your connection with your partner, taking your relationship to the next level.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Your luck in love this week revolves around the people in your social circle with whom you are not romantically connected.

If you are single, walk away from those who try to influence your love life with negativity or toxicity. This includes people who diminish your self-esteem or tell you that you are not good enough. Engaging with them will drain your luck in love.

If you are in a relationship, trust your inner truth and communicate your feelings to your partner. Don't let anyone burden you with chores or responsibilities due to bigoted beliefs or gender biases. Your luck in love will flourish when you stand your ground and show that your partner will support you.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

If you are single, your luck in love this week is about recognizing your true worth and not letting anyone undervalue you. It's a big red flag if someone tries to measure your worth, whether they call you high-value or low-value. Love is about appreciating the unique qualities of the individual across from you.

If you are in a relationship, this week promises the best romantic experiences with your significant other! Look forward to cuddles, cuteness, and some alone time as well. Let your emotional side and creativity guide you, and you'll connect with each other's hearts, deepening your relationship even more.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

If you are single, you are encouraged to express your feelings about love and romance to yourself this week. Whether you journal or speak out loud, the method doesn't matter. What matters is expressing yourself. Your luck will bloom as soon as you make your thoughts and ideas on this subject clear. It's manifestation magic!

If you are in a relationship, make time for yourself even as you engage with your significant other, children, and family. Finding the right balance between alone time and time spent with loved ones is how luck will grace your life. What comes next will be a surprise, but a good one!