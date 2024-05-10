Chinese Horoscope May 2024: Here's why 3 Chinese zodiac signs will receive luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) May holds great promise for those born under the Ox zodiac sign. You may expect to harmonise your professional and personal lives, fostering contentment and happiness. In a relationship, you can anticipate spending quality time with your partners, fostering greater harmony and closeness. This is a good time to consider investing in real estate, as it is considered a favourable endeavour. Overall, the alignment of celestial energies suggests that you may have opportunities to earn a substantial income and manage your finances adeptly during this month. Lucky Chinese zodiac signs for May 2024(Pexels)

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

May brings abundant blessings to those born in the Year of the Snake, making it their luckiest time. Trusting your instincts and embracing the flow of events will lead you to new and promising opportunities. Expectations include career advancements, with promotions likely at work. Business ventures are also poised for success, promising profitable outcomes. On the domestic front, improvements and harmony are foreseen, while romantic relationships will flourish with peace and happiness. Overall, individuals born in the Year of the Snake are blessed with abundant positivity and good fortune during this period.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

May holds promise for you, offering good fortune and stability. With expenses likely lower than income, there's an opportunity to save more, contributing to financial security. Driven by a hunger for success, they will be determined and persistent in pursuing their goals.

Students can expect guidance to enhance their career prospects, setting them toward future success. Family bonds will be strengthened with moments of togetherness, fostering joy and unity among all members. Overall, this month represents a time of transformation and preparation for a new beginning, signalling positive changes and opportunities for growth.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Individuals born in the Year of the Rooster can anticipate a month filled with bliss, particularly in their personal lives and family relationships. Married couples will experience wonderful moments together, enjoying harmony and peace of mind without significant conflicts. Additionally, you are encouraged to leap of faith in their career pursuits, suggesting that bold actions and decisions could lead to favourable outcomes and professional growth.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

You can look forward to a month of contentment and happiness in May 2024. Success and financial gains are predicted, particularly in the month's latter half. Moreover, you can expect unexpected support from colleagues, which will be greatly appreciated. With a balanced outlook, you will be well-equipped to make key decisions confidently and clearly throughout the month.