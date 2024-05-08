May 6-13, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) If you're single, this week is about approaching love more holistically. Focus on being attractive to yourself as well as potential partners. Choose date locations you both enjoy, finding balance and confidence in your choices. Luck awaits on this path of harmony and self-assurance. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from May 6-13, 2024.(Pexels)

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 6-13, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Trust your instincts if you feel you're with the wrong person if you're in a relationship. Sometimes, luck comes from realizing that a broken relationship is a blessing in disguise. Don't waste time and energy on someone who isn't right for you; instead, allow luck to guide you towards the person who is.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

If you're single, your luck in love this week revolves around nurturing sweet moments and igniting romance. Listen to the advice of your closest friends when it comes to your love life; their perspective from afar can offer valuable insights and help you make positive changes.

Also Read May 6-13, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

If you're in a relationship, your luck in love lies in recognizing any areas lacking in your partnership and having open conversations to address them. Are you missing out on fun and excitement? Is one of you sacrificing your needs for the other? Identify these gaps and work together to fill them. Luck will guide you in strengthening your relationship and making your love flourish if you choose to take this path.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

If you're single, this week brings opportunities for love that may lead you outside your comfort zone. You might discover that your idea of compatibility is broader than you thought. Embrace these experiences with an open heart; luck may bring you meaningful connections.

Also Read Chinese New Year predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon 2024 for all 12 zodiac signs

If you're in a relationship, focus on building a strong support system with your family members. This includes children, elders, and siblings from both sides. Sharing the burden and working together can bring unexpected blessings to your relationship. Don't carry the weight alone; lean on your loved ones for support.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

This week, your luck in love depends on taking the initiative to make things happen in your love life. Whether attending a speed-dating event, expanding your social circle, or learning something new, your targeted efforts will eventually lead you to your soulmate.

Also Read Chinese New Year predictions for the Year of Wood Dragon 2024 for all 12 zodiac signs

But if you are in a relationship, then it's time to think about your future together. Discuss important topics like housing, healthcare, retirement, and children with your partner. Fortune favours those who take brave steps forward, so embrace these conversations knowing that luck is on your side.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week, stepping back from the pursuit of love and romance for singles born in the pig years is important. While it may seem counterintuitive, your luck in love depends on focusing on yourself and your self-care. Trust that the mysterious workings of fate will reveal themselves in due time.

Your luck in love this week hinges on blending patience with knowledge if you are in a relationship. Effective communication takes time, and many people lack positive role models for love. Be patient with yourself and your partner as you work towards building a lasting relationship. Remember, there's a difference between being patient and reserved; your luck lies in the former.