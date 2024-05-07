 May 6-13, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

May 6-13, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
May 07, 2024 09:18 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from May 6-13, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

For those born under the sign of the Ox, this week presents opportunities to trust your instincts when it comes to financial investments or capital ventures. Whether you're considering a significant project or undertaking, your intuition will guide you in making sound decisions that align with your goals. Luck is on your side, supporting you in multiplying your efforts and investments as you envision.

Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)
Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Orange colour holds auspicious energy for you this week. Also, wearing orange can bring you good luck. Try wearing it more often to feel brave and confident. But don't wear it too much because it might not match your usual style.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 6-13, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For those born as Rabbits, this week's energy feels strange. You might experience unusual occurrences, like a sudden increase in your intuition or psychic abilities. However, these strange happenings are linked to your luck, guiding you toward exciting opportunities and adventures. To stay grounded and make the most of this luck, try meditating.

The colours blue and purple bring luck to you this week. Additionally, using Clear Quartz crystal can enhance your clarity and patience.

Also Read Crystals and astrology: Here's which crystals you need based on your zodiac sign

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For Roosters, this week's energy emphasizes seeking luck outside the comforts of home. Whether you embark on hiking trails or lounge by the seaside, adventures await, bringing forth intriguing opportunities, conversations, and potential friendships. Stay open-minded to fully embrace the wonders that come your way.

Consider carrying a journal or notepad during your outings to capture any random thoughts or insights that arise. These notes may lead to enlightening "aha" moments or inspire you to take meaningful actions.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

For Horses, luck shines brightly this week, akin to liquid gold! Be prepared for potential opportunities to increase your wealth or receive a financial boon. This may manifest through familial support or as a result of a new venture in your career. Anticipate positive developments ahead!

The colour green carry luck for you this week, along with working with flowers, particularly daisies. Consider placing a bunch of daisies on your work desk to cultivate peace and tranquillity in your surroundings.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Your luck this week awaits beyond your comfort zone, so it's time to confront your fears head-on! A promising path lies ahead, but don't let doubt from others hold you back. Trust in your luck to guide you forward and embrace this new adventure.

This week, colors like purple, green, and blue carry luck for you, particularly green shoes. Consider carrying a white handkerchief in your pocket as well, symbolizing an open heart and attracting like-minded individuals on your journey ahead.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
News / Astrology / Horoscope / May 6-13, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On