May 6-13, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) For those born under the sign of the Ox, this week presents opportunities to trust your instincts when it comes to financial investments or capital ventures. Whether you're considering a significant project or undertaking, your intuition will guide you in making sound decisions that align with your goals. Luck is on your side, supporting you in multiplying your efforts and investments as you envision.

Orange colour holds auspicious energy for you this week. Also, wearing orange can bring you good luck. Try wearing it more often to feel brave and confident. But don't wear it too much because it might not match your usual style.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For those born as Rabbits, this week's energy feels strange. You might experience unusual occurrences, like a sudden increase in your intuition or psychic abilities. However, these strange happenings are linked to your luck, guiding you toward exciting opportunities and adventures. To stay grounded and make the most of this luck, try meditating.

The colours blue and purple bring luck to you this week. Additionally, using Clear Quartz crystal can enhance your clarity and patience.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For Roosters, this week's energy emphasizes seeking luck outside the comforts of home. Whether you embark on hiking trails or lounge by the seaside, adventures await, bringing forth intriguing opportunities, conversations, and potential friendships. Stay open-minded to fully embrace the wonders that come your way.

Consider carrying a journal or notepad during your outings to capture any random thoughts or insights that arise. These notes may lead to enlightening "aha" moments or inspire you to take meaningful actions.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

For Horses, luck shines brightly this week, akin to liquid gold! Be prepared for potential opportunities to increase your wealth or receive a financial boon. This may manifest through familial support or as a result of a new venture in your career. Anticipate positive developments ahead!

The colour green carry luck for you this week, along with working with flowers, particularly daisies. Consider placing a bunch of daisies on your work desk to cultivate peace and tranquillity in your surroundings.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Your luck this week awaits beyond your comfort zone, so it's time to confront your fears head-on! A promising path lies ahead, but don't let doubt from others hold you back. Trust in your luck to guide you forward and embrace this new adventure.

This week, colors like purple, green, and blue carry luck for you, particularly green shoes. Consider carrying a white handkerchief in your pocket as well, symbolizing an open heart and attracting like-minded individuals on your journey ahead.