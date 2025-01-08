Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mercury enters Capricorn and brings luck to these zodiac signs in January 2025. Here's how

BySoumi Pyne
Jan 08, 2025 08:11 PM IST

Check below to see if your sign is among the lucky ones during this Capricorn Mercury transit.

On January 8, 2025 Mercury moves into grounded Capricorn, staying there until January 28. This planetary shift encourages everyone to adopt a more practical, long-term mindset and refine problem-solving skills. While this influence touches all signs, three are set to experience breakthroughs. This article will explore whether your sign is among the lucky ones during this Capricorn Mercury transit.

Mercury in Capricorn brings cosmic blessings to these zodiac signs in January 2025.
Mercury in Capricorn brings cosmic blessings to these zodiac signs in January 2025.

Also Read 5 astrological events that will likely bring major changes to your life

3 lucky zodiac signs during the Mercury transit in Capricorn 2025

This Capricorn Mercury transit from January 8 to January 28, 2025, will bring major opportunities for growth and breakthroughs to select zodiac signs. Check your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs for the full picture.

Aries

Aries thrive under this transit, especially in their career. The focus is on professional growth, with new opportunities for intellectual challenges and problem-solving. Quick-thinking Aries will find innovative solutions and gain recognition for their insights and wisdom. Activities like sales, writing, communication, and networking are especially favourable. It's a time for Aries to step into the spotlight, showcase their skills, and claim the success they deserve. Their reputation will grow, and hidden talents will come to light.

Cancer

During the Capricorn Mercury transit, Cancer experiences positive changes in their relationships. By approaching emotional connections with logic and clarity, they gain new insights and a stronger sense of direction. This helps them communicate long-term goals and commitments more easily. Expressing feelings openly becomes essential, as it encourages understanding and resolution. Loved ones are ready to listen, fostering stability and mutual respect. Professionally, new connections can lead to exciting advancements, while personal relationships grow stronger through honest conversations and shared visions.

Capricorn

Capricorns are naturally in the spotlight during this Mercury transit, with their focus and decision-making abilities sharper than ever. Viewing the world with a practical mindset, they excel in learning, researching, and making informed choices. This period encourages Capricorns to trust themselves and confidently share their ideas and opinions. Their ability to speak up and stay true to their beliefs attracts unexpected opportunities. By standing firm and being proactive, they set themselves up for success and personal growth.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On