Mercury enters Capricorn today: Dream job to big profits, THESE lucky zodiac signs set to rake in the money!

'Show me the money!" screamed Tom Cruise in and as Jerry Maguire — an absolute classic scene for every hustler out there. Now picture yourself as Tom and the cosmos and the Universe as Cuba Gooding Jr's Rod Tidwell. If you missed the cue, this under-2 minute clip will definitely get you in the mood for a greenback shower. Remember Tom Cruise's Jerry Maguire screaming "show me the money!"? That could be you as Mercury enters Capricorn today

Wondering what's with the pep talk in the middle of the week? Well, January 2025's PACKED cosmic calendar, lists Mercury's entry into the finally free-breathing zodiac sign of Capricorn, as today, January 8. In the world of Astrology, the planet of Mercury stands to represent the facets of communication, intellect and quick wit. Infamous beyond repair for eternally being in retrograde (not really but it sure feels that way), for once, we have the planet in a forward motion, moving through a zodiac sign that is supposedly set to have one of the biggest years of their lives, what with Pluto out of it's hair for good. Speaking of the belle of the ball, Capricorn, the ambition, determination, materialism and strength they represent is set to get a big fat boost thanks to Mercury's move through it. And here are the lucky zodiac signs who will be channeling the powers of this money-minting combination the most evidently. As always, don't forget to check for your sun, moon and rising signs!

Aries

Aries will find great joy in embracing the hustle life as they embody the ever-boisterous busy bee. Now while you ace your professional goals, seemingly rather seamlessly, be careful not to step on others' toes as you zoom past. Some may even land their dream job during this period as Mercury's movement is bestowing upon them the gift of the gab. Great start to the new year clearly!

Virgo

Virgos are being nudged by the cosmos to show faith in their creative prowess, truly complex and commendable as it stands supported by their military-grade precision. Maintain your boundaries (you're NOT the devil for it) and take the big leap. Now IS the time.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, much like Aries, will have a strong stroke of luck when it comes to interviews, jobs and promotions. They will find themselves feeling more social, an energy that's going to be received well by those around them. A bout of networking may prove to be particularly fortunate for them in terms of certain new career connections they make.

Capricorn

Capricorns have been dabbling with a lighter, airier gait as they tread their way through life now. With this comes a sense of freedom even though nothing much could have changed in your day to day. You are being asked to lean into this as you take complete charge of how you present yourself to, and interact with the world. Make this process holistic, right from your physical appearance to a surer sense of self as you interact with others and take on tasks, and just watch the magic unfold.

Aquarius

Aquarius will find themselves finally getting a sense of what their deepest desires truly are, material or otherwise. if you feel like things have been humdrum or even stagnant for a while, know that the Universe has been acclimatising you with this frequency so that you find it in you to look within. And then, much like Virgos, take the big leap!

So, ready to get your business-mode on?