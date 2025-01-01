Happy New Year 2025: The ultimate lucky colour guide for each zodiac sign

If you're someone who just needs an excuse to update their wardrobe, home decor, nails, coffee mug, bedsheets— the possibilities are honestly endless — why not just do it with the stars aligned in your favour? The easiest way to go about it is to adhere to your very own lucky colour palette, picked out by the cosmos. From your new year's fit, to the first meal of the day, or even just your nail colour, the possibilities of embracing your lucky colour of the year are endless. So here goes! The ultimate zodiac-coded lucky colour guide to start 2025 on the right note!

Aries

Planetary alignments will find Aries gravitating towards more creative pursuits, coupled with endeavours that they initially thought were beyond their calibre. Your best colours through the year then are red, gold and white.

Taurus

Emotional development and fiscal maturity will be the primary themes for Taurus this year. The cosmos hence assigns pastel shades like green, pink and cream to your lucky colour roulette.

Gemini

Self-development, oodles of prosperity and (often hectic) activity will be the defining arches for Geminis in 2025. Both warm and wintery shades of yellow, orange and light blue will prop you up well this year.

Cancer

Cancers will see through milestone moments when it comes to the facets of property, education (or personal promotion) and family. The cosmos is asking you to be more in touch with your emotions as you embrace the colours silver, white and lavender through the year to keep you centred.

Leo

It's going to be a big year on the relationship front for Leos, a process that will be accelerated as you lean into more self-expression (variate your routine every once in a while, it isn't a bad thing!). Spending may be a sore spot as you may take 'treat yo self' a little too seriously. Gold, orange and purple will reflect your vibe.

Virgo

Virgos, if they weren't already, are growing up this year. Professional and financial expansion is assured as you assume a whole new level of fiscal responsibility with a hyper-focus on savings and investment. Business-coded colours for a business-coded year then — green, brown and white.

Libra

A focus on your physical well being is much needed this year, but the year seems promising in terms of overall personal growth. Use your well-known charisma to your advantage. Blue, pink and violet will serve Libras well this year.

Scorpio

Breaking the pattern and by proxy the mold is the 2025 forecast for Scorpios. In every which way. Make what you must of that statement. Black, red and maroon will bode you well.

Sagittarius

It's time to fly the nest for Sagittarius! Even if you aren't per se, settled in life, you are sure to embark on a big change this year, a process which will allow you to come into your own and start realising your dreams. Purple, yellow and peach will keep you motivated and cheery through it.

Capricorn

2025 is a BIG year for Capricorns. So as you get swept up in fast-paced growth and expansion, particularly when it comes to your career and finances, brown, grey and black, which incidentally are also core-Capricorn colours, will allow the vibe of compatibility and ease to soar.

Aquarius

Even if you don't believe in it Aquarians need to tap into their spiritual side this year. Meditation is a great place to start this journey. 2025 is going to be all about your personal, inner development. Blue, gray and purple are your colours for the year.

Pisces

The going may seem tough from time to time this year but it will leave you with foundations and understandings that will serve you for the rest of your life. Green, lavender and aqua will hold your hand through it all.

We wish you a very Happy New Year!