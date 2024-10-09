Mercury Transit Libra 2024: Time to resolve past issues

Mercury – the planet of intelligence and business – will transit into the airy sign, Libra, on 10th October 2024. This will increase the level of communication and restore balance in our lives. Let us explore its impact on all zodiac signs. Read the impact of Mercury Transit Libra on all zodiac signs.

Aries: This transit makes you more receptive and helps you think before speaking and acting. Decision-making should not be done in haste. It is a favourable time to negotiate and restore peace in relationships. You may also find yourself in business alliances, mergers, or client relations that may help your career. Those who are single stand a better chance of finding a partner through social events or business-related events. This period is rather delicate for the kidneys and the lower back.

Taurus: The Mercury transit in Libra 2024 prompts you to be more mindful of your time, work, and responsibilities. Flexibility and collaboration will lead to positive outcomes. You may take on extra tasks at work or deal with family health issues. Maintaining a balance and paying special attention to your digestive system during this period is crucial.

Gemini: You will experience a boost in creativity and a desire to learn new things. This is the right time to start new projects or work on personal initiatives. Whether it is an art project, writing, or any creative thinking, you will discover that you have more ideas coming in. This transit also helps to bring harmony in how you deal with people so this is a good time for partnerships. If single, you will likely attract people who admire your humour, so do not avoid going out. Eat healthy and avoid eating fatty food.

Cancer: This is a period to pay attention to your emotional health to create a feeling of safety for yourself and your family. At work, ensure your responsibilities do not interfere with your personal life. Attend to all the organisational tasks and bring order to the workplace. If you are thinking of buying or selling property, this is the right time to do so. Singles could have a chance to talk to someone at family events.

Leo: This is the time to interact with people and exchange information. You can have the urge to engage in short travels due to business meetings or social get-togethers. Look for jobs involving communication or media, advertising, or customer relations. This is also an ideal time for acquiring new skills in technology, social networking or public speaking. You may feel closer to your siblings, and this is a good time to sort out any differences,

Virgo: Work on your financial management skills, including creating a budget or looking for new ways to make money. There will be less confusion regarding how you convey your financial needs and goals to your partner. If you are already in a job, this is the right time to demand a salary increase or a better offer from your employer. This transit may allow singles to meet someone through business or financial transactions.

Libra: Work on improving yourself and your image. Sometimes, you may want to make some changes to your appearance or upgrade your public persona, and with Mercury on your side, this can be done rationally and measured. If you are looking for a new job, this is the time to go for interviews and introduce yourself to prospective employers. For those in love, Mercury in your sign is a good indicator of being honest with your partner.

Scorpio: This is a time to think inward and think about your past choices and how you express yourself. Be alone and make yourself better. In the workplace, one needs to explain things clearly to colleagues or superiors; otherwise, misunderstandings can occur. It is also good to pay past past-due bills or other liabilities. Singles, think about past relationships and what kind of emotional support you need. Sleep can be restless.

Sagittarius: This period makes you consider your financial plan and how it supports your dreams. During this transit, you might be interested in investing in long-term schemes that offer security. For singles, this is the right time to go out and look for new connections through parties, clubs or friends. For those in a committed relationship, this transit will make you more active socially. Group exercises will help improve health.

Capricorn: This period will present chances to be promoted, be given a leadership position or have more responsibilities at work. You may have to chair a meeting, discuss terms, or act as a public face of your company. Your communication skills will be important, especially when dealing with people in the workplace, so avoid being ambiguous. If you plan to switch careers, this is the right time to start the talk. Take care of health issues relating to bones, skin and joints.

Aquarius: This transit prompts you to consider how to develop your expertise. If you work in the area of foreign clients or international markets, it is a good period for negotiations and creating new contacts. Your communication and interpersonal skills will enable you to earn respect from your colleagues. Singles can make new friends through travelling or learning. Introduce relaxation by practising meditation or yoga to remain calm and productive.

Pisces: This transit makes you ponder how to handle shared assignments. You may need to handle confidential data or work with some financial issues. This is a good time to strengthen working relationships with colleagues, especially where trust will likely be a key factor. It is also a good time to look at insurance policies or to make long-term financial plans that involve property ownership. Do not neglect your mental health.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

