Money Horoscope Today: Get daily astrological prediction for Money and Finance

Today, Moon is placed in Gemini sign. It will be positioned in Mrigashirsha nakshatra till 12:35 pm, after which it will be in Ardra nakshatra for the rest of the day. Dashami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for new partnerships, installation of equipment and matters relating to conveyance.

Today, luck will shine on Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. All tasks will be executed smoothly and new opportunities will be visible. The day is good for carrying out financial transactions and planning new investments.

Those of you with Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and Sagittarius moon sign will have a mixed day. They need to evaluate every decision carefully. Any auspicious work should be planned only after 12:35 pm.

However, Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces need to be on their toes. They are advised not to initiate any new activity today and concentrate on ongoing tasks.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10:45 am to 12:20 pm or from 5:03 pm to 6:38 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or recruitment activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:45 am to 12:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:20 pm to 1:54 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 3:29 pm to 5:03 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release payment between 12.20 pm to 1:54 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For the rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm.

Government work: Any government-related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:54 pm to 3:29 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 5:03 pm to 6:38 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign





