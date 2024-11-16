November 18-24, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, your luck is connected to your love of nature. If you enjoy gardening, you’ll find it while tending to your plants, or even just by taking a walk and soaking in the outdoors. If being outdoors isn't your thing, you can still tap into this luck by eating more greens and picking up organic produce from your local store. Cooking these foods yourself will help you absorb the earthy energy of this luck. Red and green are your lucky colours this week, so keep them close! Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

This week, luck is pushing you to step outside your comfort zone and discover what the world has to offer. New opportunities will arise when you take that leap, so bring along friends and work together to make the most of what you find.

Your lucky colours this week are red and blue. Adding these colours to your home, whether through flowers, pottery, or a painting, will invite positive energy into your space.

This week, luck is guiding you to explore who you truly are, helping you connect with your confidence, strength, and joy. The more you understand yourself, the clearer you'll see the opportunities that come your way. Don’t let self-doubt get in the way—it's important to stay focused on your potential.

Build your self-esteem, and you’ll unlock even more luck from within. Earth-toned yellows, greens, and ochres will be especially lucky for you, helping you stay grounded and centred.

This week, use jewellery to make a statement whenever you step out. The material or metal doesn’t matter much, but red and gold are lucky colours for you. The key is to choose pieces that help you feel positive energy. Wearing them will not only attract luck but also ground you in that good vibe.

Luck is all about learning. The more you dive into knowledge, the more you'll uncover opportunities. Whether it's through traditional education like university or online courses, or more unconventional routes like watching videos, reading non-fiction, or exploring online platforms, all these avenues will guide you to a great idea and open doors to your luck. Keep an open mind, and let the learning process lead you to success!