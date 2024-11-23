November 25- December 1, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, your friendships are a key source of luck and positive energy. Surround yourself with friends who uplift you and support your growth, and you'll find yourself in a place of abundance and good fortune. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

Your social circle might also introduce you to new opportunities that will benefit you in unexpected ways. Keep an eye out for these connections! Also, wearing or being around the colour green will bring you extra luck this week.

This week, your luck shines brightly, especially through your romantic relationships. Prioritize these connections, and you’ll find new adventures and fresh ideas coming your way.

It’s also a great time to update your wardrobe with clothes that make you feel confident and seen. Beauty is personal, so don't worry about societal standards—focus on what feels right for you.

This will lead to a glow-up, attracting more luck into your life. The colours red and yellow will bring you extra good fortune this week

This week, you're in for some major luck—golden opportunities are on the horizon! Expect financial gains, whether from investments, new opportunities, extra earnings, or a big sale. It’s a great time to benefit from the abundance around you.

Gold will be a significant symbol for you this week. You may even receive gold as a gift, particularly from family or elders. If you're feeling inspired, write down your intentions for growth and abundance, and place them in a red charm envelope. Writing your intentions on gold paper will amplify the benefits, as the colour gold will bring extra luck.

This week, your luck is closely connected to your relationship with your mother or the gentle, comforting things in life. If you have a strong bond with her, it will bring positive energy and luck. If not, focus on nurturing self-love through self-care to create good fortune.

The rabbit motif will also bring luck to some of you, as rabbits are soft and peaceful. To enhance your luck, work with the colour green. You can try gardening, placing flowers on your desk, or incorporating more green into your daily wardrobe to invite more positive energy.

This week, your luck is like a blank slate—full of endless possibilities! You have the power to choose how you want to attract abundance into your life. The cosmic forces are on your side, ready to bring exactly what you wish for.

Strengthening your boundaries will be key, as it will help you focus your energy on the right areas. The colours red and green will be lucky for you this week, especially if you start purchasing holiday gifts for your loved ones now.

