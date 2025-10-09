As the calendar turns to October 10, 2025, a powerful spiritual gateway, known as the 10/10 portal, opens in the cosmic realm. This date carries a rare vibration in numerology, amplified by the energies of angel number 10 and angel number 1010. October 10 and the 10/10 portal: What the universe wants you to know(Freepik)

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, the day becomes even more significant because of a Sun–Venus conjunction, making it a time of heightened love, creativity, and new beginnings. In its mysterious way, the universe sends us a reminder to trust, realign, and move closer to our true path.

Meaning of angel number 10

Angel number 10 blends the energy of 1 (new beginnings) and 0 (divine potential). Together, they represent creation, courage, and faith in unseen possibilities. This number nudges you to trust your instincts even if the road ahead is unclear. It is the universe’s way of saying, “Do not fear change; it is a shift toward your higher calling.”

If you have been holding onto the past, this is the perfect time to release it and invite fresh, soul-aligned beginnings.

Meaning of angel number 1010

When the number 10 doubles, its influence multiplies. 1010 is a symbol of divine alignment; a message that your thoughts, actions, and spiritual path are all syncing up. It is a call to stay positive, because your dreams are closer to reality than you think. The number shows that your higher self and earthly journey are perfectly balanced. Seeing 1010 often means awakening to your inner power and learning to co-create with the universe.

Love and relationships

The 10/10 portal encourages you to release old emotional baggage and open your heart to new, fulfilling connections. For those in relationships, this is a time of spiritual growth as a couple, learning to evolve together rather than apart.

If you are single, the 10/10 energy suggests that a partner aligned with your frequency may soon appear, but it all starts with self-love. When you honour yourself, you attract relationships that reflect your highest energy.

Career and finances

In your career, angel numbers 10 and 1010 represent new opportunities, leadership, and bold moves. The universe is opening doors that match your life purpose, whether starting a new project, switching paths, or stepping into your own power.

Financially, this energy reminds you that your thoughts shape your reality. Keep your focus on abundance and gratitude. Trust that your hard work and good intentions are finally bearing fruit. It is time to be fearless and take that long-awaited leap of faith.

Spiritual growth and awakening

Spiritually, the 10/10 portal invites you to connect with your higher consciousness, practice gratitude, and surrender control. The message is clear: allow life to unfold at divine timing. Every experience, even the challenging ones, is helping your soul grow into its fullest expression.

How to tap into the 10/10 portal energy

Kumaar suggests a few simple yet powerful ways to align yourself with this day’s divine vibration:

Write a letter to your higher self using a green pen, asking for clarity and guidance in daily life.

Express gratitude to the universe and those around you for the blessings in your life.

Spend time in nature and observe maun vrat (silence) for 11 minutes to connect with inner peace and higher energy.

The 10/10 portal is a cosmic invitation to start fresh, to dream bigger, and to trust that the universe truly has your back.