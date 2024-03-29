Pallas Retrograde & Vesta on Cancer on March 29: 5 zodiac signs likely to see these changes in life

This week, March 2024, an important astrological event, Pallas Retrograde, will occur on March 29. During this time, we're encouraged to look within ourselves and examine what motivates us. Is it something positive, or is there a past hurt that's driving it? It's a time for self-reflection and understanding our inner motivations better. These five zodiac signs poised to experience the most favourable effects this week.

The week concludes with another significant astrological event on March 31, as Vesta enters Cancer. This shift heralds a time of nurturing companionship and a heightened focus on family and loved ones, regardless of one's background or location. Those who embrace this transition may find themselves blessed by both anticipated and unforeseen sources of support and positivity.

Leo(July 23 - August 22)-

Most compatible zodiac sign at work: Leos

Area of focus: Seeking advice/self-help

The beginning of this week will be filled with opportunities for new experiences, making new friends, and exploring different ways of doing things. It's a great time to step out of your comfort zone and embrace change. Consider refreshing your wardrobe and trying out new styles to reflect this period of growth.

As the week progresses, you may enter a more introspective phase. You'll have a strong desire for personal transformation, much like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon. During this time, seek guidance and advice from people you trust, whether they're friends, acquaintances, or online mentors who offer valuable insights. If you feel the need, don't hesitate to pick up a self-help book to aid you on your journey of self-discovery and growth.

Most compatible zodiac signs at work: Leo & Capricorns

Area of focus: Your choice

The beginning of this week holds immense potential and magic. Your ability to manifest your desires will be exceptionally strong during this time. Take advantage of this energy by focusing on your wishes, clearing your mind of doubts, and asking the universe to bring you what you desire. It's a time to live with confidence and inner strength, knowing that you have the power to shape your reality.

As the week progresses, the focus shifts towards your family and loved ones. This is a time to prioritize spending quality time with them, whether it's through gatherings, engaging conversations, or simply sharing enjoyable moments together. Consider arranging get-togethers or outings that allow you to strengthen your bonds and create lasting memories. Don't forget to savour the moments with a good beer or beverage of your choice.

Most compatible zodiac signs at work: Aquarius

Area of focus: Food

The beginning of this week might have felt relatively relaxed and uneventful, despite the lunar eclipse setting the cosmic tone. Things may have proceeded as usual, without any major disruptions. It's essential to allow your soul to rest and breathe. Avoid taking on unnecessary tasks or responsibilities just to fill your time. Instead, focus on self-care and rejuvenation.

As the week progresses into the second half, you can look forward to exciting experiences and positive vibes. If you have a date planned or are embarking on a weekend trip with friends or even solo, anticipate a fantastic time ahead. Embrace the moment, enjoy the company of others, and don't forget to capture the memories by taking lots of pictures. This part of the week promises to be filled with joy and memorable moments to cherish.

Most compatible zodiac signs at work: Sagittarius

Area of focus: Movement

This week brings a sense of refreshment, empowerment, and readiness to conquer whatever challenges come your way. However, it's essential not to rush into things hastily. Instead, set a pace that feels comfortable for you and allow events to unfold naturally. Trust that everything will fall into place in its own time, and embrace the journey with patience and confidence.

In the second half of the week, you can expect a surge of magic and positivity, particularly if you engage in manifestation techniques to manifest your desires. Working with crystals such as amethyst, aquamarine, and obsidian can amplify your manifestation efforts and bring your intentions to life more effectively. These stones are known for their properties of clarity, harmony, and protection, which can assist you in aligning your energies and manifesting your goals with greater clarity and focus. Embrace the power of these crystals and trust in the universe to support you in manifesting your dreams.

Most compatible zodiac signs at work: Virgo & Aries

Area of focus: Whimpsy

The energy in the first half of this week was intense, especially due to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra. During this time, it's crucial to stay true to yourself and resist any pressure to conform to others' expectations. Trust in the cosmic forces to guide and protect you, allowing you to navigate through any strange or unnecessary situations with ease.

As the week progresses into the second half, you may feel a sense of restlessness and a longing for change. When these feelings arise, it's essential to pause and listen to your inner voice. Take some time to sit still and reflect on what your soul truly desires. Once you have clarity, create a checklist of actionable steps to move towards your goals. Trust that everything will fall into place in due time, and have faith in your ability to manifest positive changes in your life.