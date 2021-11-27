Panchang November 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 09:43 PM after which Purva Phalguni will start . Indra Yoga to remain till 07:37 AM after which Vaidhriti will start. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 05:57 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise 6:53 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 12:14 AM (Nov 28)
Moonset 12:57 PM
Tithi Ashtami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha (upto 09:43 PM), Purva Phalguni
Yoga Indra (upto 07:37 AM), Vaidhriti
Karana Balava (upto 05:57 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:31 AM to 10:50 AM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
