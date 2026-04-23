There is a sense of support at the start of the day. There is steadiness in it, but not the heavy kind. It feels more like the sort of day that helps things come together a little more easily. You may notice that your attention settles faster, and that itself changes the quality of the day. Instead of scattering yourself across too many things, you may feel more willing to stay with one task, one conversation, or one intention and do it properly. There is also a quiet uplift in the background, as if the day is encouraging progress without demanding strain. That is what makes it stand out. It can be productive without feeling dry, and spiritually supportive without feeling distant from everyday life. Panchang Today, April 23, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

Tithi The day remains in Shukla Saptami until 8:49 PM, and after that Ashtami begins. Saptami usually carries movement, vitality, and a steadier kind of confidence. It helps when something needs both initiative and consistency. This is not a day for dragging your feet once you know what matters. It supports progress, especially when the effort is clear and not split in too many directions.

That is why today feels well suited to forward movement. If there is a plan, a responsibility, or a small beginning that needs your attention, it is easier to keep it moving now than it may have been a few days ago.

Nakshatra The day stays in Punarvasu until 8:57 PM, and then Pushya begins. Punarvasu often brings a restorative tone. It can make the day feel hopeful without becoming unrealistic. There is a sense of return in it, as if something can come back into order once it is handled with patience.

Later, once Pushya begins, the tone becomes even more spiritually supportive. The evening carries more depth than the morning, even if the outer routine remains simple.

Yoga The day begins under Sukarman and moves into Dhriti at 6:07 AM. That shift sets the tone early. Dhriti brings steadiness, patience, and a stronger ability to stay with what matters. So even if the day is active, it does not feel scattered. It feels gathered.

Karana Garaja continues until 9:45 AM, after which Vanija carries the day until 8:49 PM. Garaja supports effort and involvement. Vanija is better for practical handling, decisions, and work that needs a more grounded rhythm. Together, they give the day a helpful pace. You can move with purpose, but you do not have to force it.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:48 AM, and sunset is at 6:50 PM. The day has enough breadth in it to feel productive without becoming rushed. That suits its nature well.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, while the Moon begins in Mithuna and moves into Karka at 3:13 PM. So, the day starts more mentally active and becomes more feeling-led in the second half. What begins in thought gradually turns toward feeling, and that is part of why the day grows richer as it moves on.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:38 AM to 5:22 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 12:10 PM to 1:02 PM, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:10 PM to 3:03 PM, and Amrit Kalam from 10:11 PM to 11:41 PM. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta feels the cleanest for a clear decision or a focused piece of work.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 1:58 PM to 3:36 PM. Ongoing work can continue, but something important that is just beginning is better kept outside that window.