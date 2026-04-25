Today may make more sense in layers than in a single glance. It begins quietly, but there is something promising in that quiet. You may feel more inward in the morning, yet not stuck. It is more like the day wants you to arrive properly before it shows its stronger side. If you do not rush it, the support becomes clearer as the hours move on. What starts private and contained slowly opens into something more confident by evening. Panchang Today, April 25, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

Tithi Shukla Navami continues through most of the day, and only after 6:27 PM does the tithi shift into Dashami. Navami usually carries seriousness, but not the draining kind. It is better understood as a day that wants sincerity. If something deserves your effort, this is not the date to handle it casually. Once Dashami begins in the evening, the pressure softens, and the mood becomes easier to carry forward.

Nakshatra The day stays in Ashlesha until 8:04 PM, and then Magha begins. Ashlesha shapes most of the day, so the first half may feel quieter and more inward. You may understand more than you feel like saying right away. You may prefer to observe before responding. That does not make the day negative. It simply means the emotional layer is stronger in the beginning. When Magha takes over later, the tone changes. The evening becomes more visible, more expressive, and easier to step into with confidence.

Yoga The day runs under Ganda Yoga until 11:43 PM, and only late at night does Vriddhi begin. Ganda can make the day feel uneven in patches, but it does not cancel the day’s usefulness. It simply asks for a little more awareness. The more carefully you handle your energy, the more the day begins to cooperate instead of pulling you in different directions.

Karana Balava continues until 6:50 AM, after which Kaulava carries the day until 6:27 PM, followed by Taitila. Balava helps the day get moving. Kaulava makes the middle stretch more workable for practical matters, coordination, and handling what is already on your plate. By evening, when Taitila begins, the tone asks for more involvement again. So, the rhythm of the day changes, but it remains usable when you stay present with it.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:46 AM, and sunset is at 6:53 PM. The day is broad enough to hold both inward reflection and outward handling without forcing either one. That suits it well, because the mood changes gradually instead of abruptly.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, while the Moon stays in Karka until 8:04 PM and then moves into Simha. That shift is what gives the day its real shape. The first half is more emotionally close, more sensitive, and more private. The second half starts lifting that mood. By night, there is more presence, more expression, and more willingness to step outward again. So, the day begins softly, but it does not end there.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:25 AM to 5:13 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:59 AM to 12:50 PM, and Amrit Kalam from 6:28 PM to 8:03 PM. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta is the cleanest for focused work or a thoughtful decision. The evening also grows stronger once the nakshatra change approaches.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 9:03 AM to 10:41 AM. Yamaganda runs from 1:58 PM to 3:36 PM, and Gulika Kaal from 5:46 AM to 7:24 AM. Ongoing work can continue, but fresh important beginnings are better placed outside these hours.

Festivals & Vrat

The day is marked by Sita Navami. It also carries Ravi Yoga and Ganda Moola, which gives the date more spiritual weight than an ordinary Saturday. Even so, the day does not need to be read as heavy. It begins inward, gathers strength slowly, and ends with more confidence than it first shows.