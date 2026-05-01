Panchang Today, May 01, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Today peace might not be the biggest or the dramatic feeling. However, it shall come in small ways like a calm meal, a kind reply, a quiet donation, or a simple prayer. Buddha Purnima will give the day a strong spiritual feeling, and it doesn’t have to feel heavy. Read your Daily Panchang Today

Become aware of what has been on your mind and try to handle it gently, and not with pressure. A full moon brings things into the light, it won't make them difficult.

Also Read Buddha Purnima 2026: A certified coach shares Buddha's teaching on the art of letting go

Tithi The day follows Shukla Purnima until 10:52 PM, after which Krishna Pratipada begins.

Purnima brings a sense of fullness, reflection, prayer, and emotional clarity. Feelings may seem stronger today, especially things that were left unsaid.

As Pratipada begins at night, the mood will become quieter and more internal. After a full day, you may not want too much noise or discussion. Let the day end softly and avoid heavy conversations at night.

Nakshatra Swati Nakshatra continues until 4:35 AM on 2 May. Swati brings space, movement, and the need to breathe. Something that felt rigid may start to feel lighter.

This doesn’t mean creating distance in every situation. Some relationships need both space and warmth. A simple and honest conversation can keep things clear without any pressure.

Yoga Siddhi Yoga continues until 9:13 PM. This entails spiritual and meaningful work. Prayer, puja, charity, study, or sincerity will feel more complete today, especially when done at your own pace.

After 9:13 PM, Vyatipata Yoga begins. The night is for rest, prayer, or quiet reflection rather than starting anything new.

Karana Vishti Karana lasts until 10:00 AM, followed by Bava Karana until 10:53 PM. Morning time is best for routine work, preparation, and prayer, not for starting something important.

Post the day, everything feels softer. It’s a good time for family, charity, emotional healing, and simple activities. Stay calm, but don’t be careless or get distracted.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:57 AM and Sunset willl be at 6:50 PM. The day has a peaceful and spiritual flow. Morning prayer, a calm meal, a small act of kindness, or evening puja can make the day feel complete.

Don’t overload your schedule. Doing a few things with care is better than doing many things with no attention.

Planetary Transits The Sun is in Mesha (Aries), bringing courage and directness. The Moon is in Tula (Libra), focusing on balance, relationships, and peace.

Conversations may become more honest today, but they don’t need to become harsh. Choose balance and respect over silence or frustration.

Auspicious Muhurat Brahma Muhurta runs from 4:20 AM to 5:08 AM. Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM. Amrit Kaal falls between 6:55 PM and 8:41 PM.

These are good times for prayer, meditation, charity, study, or Satyanarayan Puja.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 10:47 AM to 12:24 PM. Yamaganda runs from 3:37 PM to 5:13 PM. Gulika Kaal is from 7:34 AM to 9:10 AM.

You can continue regular work, but avoid starting important tasks, travel, big purchases, or major decisions during these times.

Festivals & Vrat Today includes Buddha Purnima, Purnima Vrat, Satyanarayan Puja, Kurma Jayanti, and Chitra Purnima. The day supports prayer, charity, truth, forgiveness, and calm behaviour.

Peace is not just something to wish for today, it is something to alway keep practising; in your food, your words, your spending, and your relationships.

Let this full moon bring softness where your mind has been feeling tired.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629