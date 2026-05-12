Panchang Today, May 12, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

A small choice may show its impact more clearly today, and that is exactly what makes the day meaningful. It could be a spending decision, a reply, a food habit, a work choice, or even the way you begin your morning. The day may not appear dramatic on the surface, but it quietly reveals what strengthens your pace and what slowly drains it. That is why simple, cleaner choices will support you far more than complicated plans today. Panchang today

Tithi The day begins in Krishna Paksha Dashami and moves into Ekadashi at 2:52 PM.

Dashami keeps the first half practical, active, and useful for outward responsibilities. It supports work, movement, duties, and tasks that need direct attention.

After the shift into Ekadashi, the energy becomes quieter and more inward. The second half of the day naturally supports restraint, prayer, reflection, and mental clarity.

This means the first half is best for handling what is already in front of you, while the later part helps simplify, slow down, and clear the mind. Even if the day begins busy, it naturally becomes more reflective as it unfolds.

Nakshatra Purva Bhadrapada remains active throughout the day.

This nakshatra brings seriousness, depth, and a thoughtful atmosphere. It may not feel especially light-hearted, but it is deeply useful when sincerity matters more than appearances.

This makes the day suitable for study, prayer, spiritual reflection, meaningful work, or situations that require honesty and deeper understanding.

Something that feels unclear or vague in the morning may become easier to understand once the mind stops trying to impress and begins trying to truly see.

Yoga Vaidhruthi Yoga continues until 11:19 PM.

This yoga can make the day more sensitive to timing and approach. It does not block progress, it simply asks for cleaner effort.

The day may resist forceful action but respond beautifully to patience, thoughtfulness, and proper method. Simplicity will work better than pressure.

Karana Vishti remains active until 2:52 PM, after which Bava begins.

Vishti is generally avoided for fresh auspicious beginnings, making the earlier part of the day better for continuing existing duties rather than starting major new ventures.

Once Bava begins, the energy softens and becomes more open to emotional healing, spiritual practices, and calmer handling.

This naturally divides the day into two clear moods: practical effort first, inward steadiness later.

If something needs to be restarted or approached gently, the second half may support it far better.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise will be at 5:50 AM and sunset at around 6:55 PM.

There is enough daylight to complete practical work comfortably, but the day still benefits most from a slower and more mindful pace rather than rushing through tasks.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, while the Moon stays in Kumbha until 7:24 PM, after which it enters Meena.

This transition is important.

The first half of the day feels more logical, objective, and mentally detached. It supports practical thinking and thoughtful action. After evening, the energy softens into something more emotional, reflective, intuitive, and devotional. This is why something that feels technical or practical earlier may feel deeply personal by night. The shift does not weaken the day, it simply changes the kind of response that works best.

Auspicious Muhurat The supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:14 AM to 5:02 AM, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 5:20 PM to 6:55 PM

These timings are especially favourable for prayer, focused study, careful planning, and decisions that need calm attention.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 3:39 PM to 5:17 PM. Yamaganda runs from 9:07 AM to 10:45 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 12:23 PM to 2:01 PM

Routine work may continue during these periods, but important new beginnings are best planned outside these windows.

Festivals & Vrat The day does not carry the full spiritual observance of the following day, but it gently prepares the mind for it. It offers a natural invitation to simplify, slow down, and begin turning inward. Overall, this is a steady and useful panchang day for cleaner choices, practical progress, and a quiet return to inner balance as Ekadashi begins in the second half.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629