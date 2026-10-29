Panchang Today, October 29, 2026: Krishna Chaturthi under Rohini Nakshatra
Panchang October 29 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 29, 2026, offers a framework for measured planning, patient communication and considered choices, with readers in New Delhi encouraged to balance preferred timings with preparation, practical responsibilities and clear judgement.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:30 am
|Sunset
|5:38 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|1:28 pm to 2:51 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Abhijit Muhurta: 11:42 am to 12:27 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Karwa Chauth
Basis: Kartika Krishna Chaturthi; Region: North
|Vakratunda Sankashti
Basis: Kartika Krishna Chaturthi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar, Krishna Chaturthi, Rohini and the Moon sign sequence from Taurus to Gemini can be read together as a prompt to balance steadiness with adaptability. This is a traditional framework for organising attention, not a prediction of how the day will unfold. For daily purposes, a measured approach may be more useful than trying to attach a separate instruction to every Panchang entry.
Krishna Chaturthi is followed by Krishna Panchami, while Rohini is followed by Mrigashira. Readers can acknowledge this changing combination without assuming that every change requires a different plan. Likewise, the Moon sign sequence need not become a reason to abandon a sensible commitment or reinterpret an ordinary conversation.
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the combined reading to review priorities, keep expectations proportionate and allow room for questions. The practical emphasis is on doing familiar things carefully while remaining willing to revise details. For readers in New Delhi, the day's Panchang is best used alongside actual deadlines, available information and the needs of other people.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day as a reminder to distinguish preparation from commitment. Before sending an important document, check the figures, confirm the recipient and make sure any approval is in place. A preferred period is more useful when the work itself is ready.
For planning, separate what must be completed today from what still needs discussion. Keep decisions proportionate to the information available, especially where colleagues or clients are involved. If a proposal remains unclear, asking one precise question may be better than pressing for an immediate answer. Traditional timing guidance can inform the schedule, but it should not replace professional judgement, contractual requirements or a genuine deadline.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, a practical way to apply the day's guidance is to give conversations enough time and avoid treating first impressions as settled conclusions. State what you need plainly, then leave space for the other person to respond.
At home, discuss arrangements before assuming that everyone shares the same plan. With friends or colleagues, check whether a brief message needs clarification rather than reading more into it. Those who follow Panchang may prefer a considered moment for a sensitive discussion, but mutual availability matters more than forcing a conversation into a chosen slot. Patience here means listening carefully, not postponing a necessary exchange indefinitely.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use reflection to bring the day back to manageable questions: what needs attention, what can wait and what deserves a more thoughtful response? A familiar spiritual routine can remain simple, without adding practices merely because a new set of Panchang entries appears.
Allow a little space to review an unfinished task or an unresolved conversation without demanding an immediate conclusion. If the day is busy, a brief, attentive pause may be more practical than an ambitious plan that cannot be maintained. Treat this as an opportunity for perspective, not as a test of devotion or a promise of a particular result.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 29, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Chaturthi until 10:10 pm; then Krishna Panchami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Rohini until 11:10 am; then Mrigashira
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Parigha until 12:05 am, Friday; then Shiva
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Bava until 11:37 am; then Balava until 10:10 pm; then Kaulava until 8:45 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Taurus until 10:05 pm; then Gemini
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:47 am
|5:39 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:13 am
|6:30 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:42 am
|12:27 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|1:03 am, Friday
|2:30 am, Friday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:56 pm
|2:40 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:38 pm
|6:04 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:38 pm
|6:55 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:30 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may give particular attention to Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:42 am to 12:27 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Use the period as a scheduling preference rather than an assurance that an action will succeed.
Prepare beforehand so that the chosen task is ready: check the final version, gather the necessary information and confirm that anyone involved is available. If a decision depends on an unanswered question, the timing is not a reason to skip that question. A useful approach is to select one clear priority rather than crowd several commitments into the window. Where work schedules or other responsibilities make this period impractical, proceed with sound preparation and realistic expectations instead of creating unnecessary pressure.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|1:28 pm
|2:51 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:17 am
|10:41 am
|Yamaganda
|6:30 am
|7:54 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:13 am
|10:58 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:40 pm
|3:25 pm
|Varjyam
|4:18 pm
|5:44 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, from 1:28 pm to 2:51 pm, as a period for greater caution when scheduling a discretionary new beginning or an important commitment. This traditional caution does not mean that ordinary activity must stop or that an unfavorable outcome is inevitable.
Where there is flexibility, use the interval to review material, organize pending work or clarify details before committing. Where there is no flexibility, attend to the task responsibly rather than becoming anxious about the clock. Essential duties, existing appointments and genuine deadlines still need practical handling. The purpose of consulting the period is to support a considered schedule, not to create fear or encourage repeated postponement. Careful reading, clear consent and adequate preparation remain relevant regardless of when a task takes place.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:30 am
|Sunset
|5:38 pm
|Moonrise
|8:12 pm
|Moonset
|9:57 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|1:48 pm to 3:14 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|1:28 pm to 2:51 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:31 pm to 2:58 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:26 pm to 2:52 pm
|Chennai
|1:20 pm to 2:47 pm
|Ahmedabad
|1:48 pm to 3:13 pm
|Pune
|1:44 pm to 3:10 pm
|Kolkata
|12:45 pm to 2:10 pm
|Jaipur
|1:34 pm to 2:58 pm
|Kochi
|1:37 pm to 3:05 pm
|Lucknow
|1:13 pm to 2:37 pm
|Indore
|1:35 pm to 3:00 pm
|Guwahati
|12:31 pm to 1:55 pm
|Chandigarh
|1:28 pm to 2:51 pm
|Surat
|1:47 pm to 3:13 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:06 pm to 2:33 pm
|Nagpur
|1:22 pm to 2:48 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:33 pm to 3:02 pm
|Varanasi
|1:06 pm to 2:30 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|12:56 pm to 2:21 pm
Traditional Panchang guidance is most useful when it helps you organise the day without making it rigid. Choose a manageable priority, prepare well and communicate clearly. Use the highlighted window if convenient, respect your practical obligations and leave room to reconsider details when better information becomes available.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More