Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Push yourself in new directions

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives are likely to enjoy the rush and the thrill of a new adventure. A burst of creativity comes your way late in the day. Make the most of it! Success in completing a pending job could be rewarded with additional responsibilities and more powers. Deserting nagging behaviour brings joy on the family front. It, however, appears quite a complicated day for romance today. Pisces natives should avoid hasty moves. Before you travel examine yourself and your travelling partner, to determine what you expect from your vacation. You might deal in some ancestral property or any other parental property. You may succeed in retaining the upper hand in all your property dealings. Involvement in social or charitable work may bring recognition. Today, your mental energy is a little out of balance, so push yourself in new directions. You can devote time to reassessing strengths and discussing plans with close friends. An old friend can also reach out to you for relationship-related advice.

Pisces Finance Today Whether young or old, now is the time to start investing to secure a brighter tomorrow. Pisces natives will have to keep tight control on increasing expenses otherwise it could compound financial problems.

Pisces Family Today A changed attitude contributes to bringing unlimited happiness at home. Be more communicative about your emotions with them. It will help strengthen the relationship. Family youngsters will turn to you for some family-related advice. Remain objective and neutral while giving advice.

Pisces Career Today With increased confidence in your abilities, you’ll feel driven to tackle a major project that requires honing your skill set. Diving headfirst into a challenging undertaking would feel empowering and enlivening. If you are looking for a new job, it’s a good day to initiate conversations with your connections.

Pisces Health Today On the health front, Pisces natives will need to stick to routines today or things may start to get out of control pretty quickly! Your energy may be a little drawn out, but you can save up enough of it to make it the day easily.

Pisces Love Life Today Romance fails to ignite passion in absence of real love. Married Pisces natives might need to let go of a few little problems, things that just aren't important enough to rate. Also, make sure you don’t act like a slave in your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

