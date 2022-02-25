Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 25: Keep your impulsiveness under check

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to be in an active and energetic state of mind all day. You will be free from any kind of mental stress and will win over people with your vivacious and outgoing behaviour. You may accomplish all your tasks well in time with utmost perfection. Your inclination to strike out on your own and act impulsively is likely to be stronger than usual, and you might even get the sense that if you don't make your move now, you may never get the chance again! Gather the facts before diving into a whole new venture. You will establish contact with people of high importance, which will be beneficial in the long run. Keep a check on your words and think twice before speaking to avoid unnecessary issues. Religious pursuits or pilgrimage can bring peace, so opt for it. Students may get success in their respective fields and may touch new heights due to their hard work. You are advised to keep all your property documents safe and secure place. Any laxity on your part may prove highly inconvenient later on.

Pisces Finance Today

Those who are into export and import business may achieve satisfactory results and handsome profit. Planetary influences will ensure an increased inflow of money and even a small windfall for some.

Pisces Family Today

There can be a quarrel with siblings if you take unilateral decisions in domestic matters. Remain open to suggestions and advice to maintain peace at home. Elders are likely to be supportive of career and personal decisions if you take their advice.

Pisces Career Today

This is the right time to break your shackles and try something new in your professional life as success may come to you from unexpected quarters. Job seekers too can find a new job in a prestigious and progressive firm.

Pisces Health Today

The health of your children can be a cause of worry and you are advised to take medical advice as and when necessary. Try to sleep early or give yourself some rest in between the working hours to maintain your momentum.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those in a relationship will strengthen their bonding and may even succeed in getting the blessings of family elders. Married couples have every chance to feel like newlyweds again if they make efforts to spice up their romantic life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

