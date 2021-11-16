Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 16: Be alert!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The most artistic of all, you often express your creativity in everyday life. Being rich in strong imagination and the reputation of being a dreamer is what can help you pursue your hobbies. As a mutable sign, you effortlessly adapt to the surroundings. You represent the culmination of every zodiac karmic evolution. Staying up late can prove a good point for others to travel with you. Being a curious person and a natural explorer it's time to gain some experience about the world outside. Attention, please! Yes, this is what you need to tell yourself every time you get excited about things. Being prone to deceiving yourself, you may lie to someone close too. Be alert! Remember decisions taken being emotional are never right.

Pisces Finance Today

Nothing new is seen on the cosmic charts in terms of an increase in income or finance. But remember that hard work is the key to success and there are no shortcuts to success. Assets can be multiplied and increased if the investment is right. And yes! It is the right time. So, if planning to invest in property hurry up!

Pisces Family Today

Dissolving boundaries is the quality that earns you all the respect and love in the family. Your being a visionary is what makes you care for all and understand them better as you tend to put yourself in their shoes.

Pisces Career Today

Being emotionally brilliant and the owner of imaginative power is what makes you an unparalleled zodiac. Your magic in the workplace is irresistible and cannot be replicated.

Pisces Health Today

Being dreamy and fluid you love to take care of your health and are inclined towards exercising and fitness. Never be snobby; you are a happy soul and tend to remain mentally free.

Pisces Love Life Today

A devoted partner you tend to easily fall into caretaking roles. Your traits of being deep and complex are things that can act like flies in the pudding. Watch out!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Birthday Thought

Nov: 16

Ruled by no. 7 and the planet Neptune. This year, you will be able to take wise decisions, both in the professional and domestic fronts. Just follow a healthy work-life balance and you will enjoy good health throughout the year. You will be very well off financially this year. March, June, September, December will be very important months for you.

