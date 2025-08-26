Pisces Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Multiple challenges may come up at the workplace

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Appreciate the beauty around A happy romantic love life is the catchword of the day. Overcome the professional challenges through commitment. Handle health issues. Ensure safe investments. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve every romantic issue with patience. New opportunities at the office promise good opportunities to prove your caliber. Settle the financial issues and consider a safe lifestyle today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover, and this will help you strengthen the bond. You need to be mature to resolve the problems that otherwise can lead to disastrous situations. You should also be ready to settle the issues involving the family that may upset the relationship. Those who are travelling may come across someone special, and this may bring happiness to their life. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to meet the professional expectations. Multiple challenges may come up at the workplace. Team leaders need innovative ideas at team meetings. The management will recognize your commitment and will reward you sooner. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Some international clients will praise your efforts today. Businessmen can also expand their territories, as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issues will trouble you. Some females will be successful in selling off a property, while the second part of the day is also good to resolve a financial issue with business partners. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new property or vehicle. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your health is a major factor today that needs extra care. The natives with a history of cardiac or kidney ailment will need medical attention. Children and female natives may develop viral fever, stomach pain, digestive issues, and migraine today. Senior natives should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. Those who are travelling or taking part in adventurous activities should avoid risks.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

