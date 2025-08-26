Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pisces Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Multiple challenges may come up at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Appreciate the beauty around

A happy romantic love life is the catchword of the day. Overcome the professional challenges through commitment. Handle health issues. Ensure safe investments.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve every romantic issue with patience. New opportunities at the office promise good opportunities to prove your caliber. Settle the financial issues and consider a safe lifestyle today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover, and this will help you strengthen the bond. You need to be mature to resolve the problems that otherwise can lead to disastrous situations. You should also be ready to settle the issues involving the family that may upset the relationship. Those who are travelling may come across someone special, and this may bring happiness to their life. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to meet the professional expectations. Multiple challenges may come up at the workplace. Team leaders need innovative ideas at team meetings. The management will recognize your commitment and will reward you sooner. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Some international clients will praise your efforts today. Businessmen can also expand their territories, as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issues will trouble you. Some females will be successful in selling off a property, while the second part of the day is also good to resolve a financial issue with business partners. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new property or vehicle. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your health is a major factor today that needs extra care. The natives with a history of cardiac or kidney ailment will need medical attention. Children and female natives may develop viral fever, stomach pain, digestive issues, and migraine today. Senior natives should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. Those who are travelling or taking part in adventurous activities should avoid risks.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Multiple challenges may come up at the workplace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On