Pisces Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: Be careful while taking up new assignments in the second part of the day

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in being just to others Consider spending more time with your lover. Overcome the professional challenges carefully. Financial issues will come up, and health demands more care. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider the emotions of the lover and spend more time together. At the office, utilize the opportunities to professionally grow. There will be challenges associated with wealth, and health should also be under watch.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Prefer sitting with the lover, sharing the emotions, both good and bad. You will also require handling the interference of a third person who may also influence the lover. It is also crucial not to hurt the emotions of the lover today. Some natives will be successful in finding new love. Married females have higher chances of conceiving. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new assignments in the second part of the day. Technical hiccups may be there, and this will cause annoying results. Some IT or interior design projects may require rework today. Those who are into electronic, electrical, and automobile engineering should be careful, as the productivity will be compromised. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will be successful.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will come up. There will be payment-related trouble, and you may also not receive income from the previous investments. While real estate is a good option to try your luck, it will not be everyone’s cup of tea. A sibling will demand a part of the property today, causing severe mental trauma. It is also good to resolve a financial issue with a friend today. Businessmen should be careful about expansion plans today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There will be issues related to breathing. You may also develop pain at joints, especially at the elbows. Children playing may develop bruises, and females will have viral infections. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Consume more vegetables and also drink plenty of water. You should also be careful while driving at odd hours today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)