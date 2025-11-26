Pisces Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: Businessmen should be cautious before making big investments

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of principles Settle the relationship issues and ensure you play a major role in the workplace. Your financial status will be normal. Health will demand special attention. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover and share emotions. Be gentle and productive at work. Wealth will come in. However, your health may have issues today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial in the love affair. You must be careful about the statements you make while spending time together with your lover. Avoid arguments today, and you need to properly communicate to settle all disputes. However, there can also be tremors in a few long-distance love affairs where they will turn bitter, and there will be no attraction between the partners. Single females attending a party or function may receive a proposal. Married natives must be careful not to get into office romance, as this may create issues in their family life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be focused on the work. You must be careful to stay in the good book of management. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. So, make sure you prepare thoroughly and improve your interview skills and knowledge base. Students applying to foreign universities will have higher chances of getting admission. Businessmen will make contact with new people who may be helpful in the future. In case you want to quit the job, the second part of the day is the best time to put down the paper.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, it is good to have a proper monetary plan to avoid unnecessary expenditure. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. Females will purchase jewellery today. Some seniors will contribute to a celebration within the family. You may also settle a financial dispute with a sibling today. Businessmen should be cautious before making big investments or signing new deals.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You should be careful about your health today. Minor chest-related issues may come up. There will also be an inconsistency in the blood pressure. You may develop pain in joints. Seniors may have vision-related issues. Those who are on vacation must be extremely careful while taking part in adventure activities. Take all fatty items off the plate. Fill the menu with salads and green leafy vegetables.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)