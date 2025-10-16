Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Your official life may see minor issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: You should also be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or sibling today.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in stormy times

Despite mild issues in your love life, the relationship will go strong. Minor office politics will be there, but you will succeed in your profession today.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Be a patient listener, and this will work out today when your lover is stubborn. You will see opportunities to prove your professional calibre. Financially, you are good today. There will be no major health issues as well.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Give personal space in love life and do not let a third person make crucial decisions today. You will be successful in getting the permission of parents. The second part of the day is good to have a romantic dinner, where you both will also take a call on the marriage. Those who are single will come across someone special on a train, at the office, or while attending a function in the evening.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your official life will see minor issues. Ego-related issues may hamper the performance. You must be ready to take up new challenges. Those who are new in an organization should be careful while giving suggestions at team sessions. Some copywriters, advertising persons, nurses, chefs, and media persons will switch jobs today. Some females may have trouble accepting teamwork in a specific style. However, take this as an opportunity to display your professionalism.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Females may succeed in winning a part of the family property, and the second part of the day is also good to buy a new vehicle. You should also be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or sibling today. Some natives may settle financial disputes with relatives or siblings. Avoid large-scale investments, including speculative business.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Despite the pain in joints, seniors can go on a vacation. However, be careful about the diet where you need to avoid spices, oil, and fat, and instead include more vegetables and fruits. Females may have migraine, and children may also develop minor cuts while playing. You should also be careful while walking on a wet floor. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
