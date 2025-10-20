Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: Do not hesitate to present your idea at a team meeting

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Minor monetary issues may come up today.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep stress away for a happy day

Keep the love affair productive and do not let professional challenges impact your personal life. Minor financial issues may hurt you. Health is, however, good.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair alive and ensure you also take up new tasks at the workplace, those that test your potential. Despite minor monetary issues, you may consider the day safer. Health is in good shape.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Do not hurt the emotions of your partner today. You must be sensitive while handling the relationship issues. Be cool even while having disagreements, as even a mild issue can lead to big turbulence, which can even cause a breakup. It is crucial to keep the partner's confidence in every personal matter. However, do not impose your concepts and thoughts on the lover. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the permission of parents.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Do not hesitate to present your idea at a team meeting. Be innovative, and your concepts will have takers today. You must also maintain a good relationship with the seniors and the HR team. Some finance, banking, and accounting professionals will have a tough time, while business developers may face the ire of clients. You travel for job reasons, while a few professionals will also visit the client's office. Entrepreneurs will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work in their favor.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up today. You should be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or sibling. You may also be dragged into a financial dispute or property-related argument within the family. Avoid monetary discussions with siblings. Today is not good for long-term investments. You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good. However, you should be careful while you lift heavy objects. Those who have asthma must avoid dusty areas. Some children may develop a viral fever or a skin infection that may stop them from attending classes. Females need to be careful while using a knife in the kitchen. The second part of the day is good to join a gym or even to go on a long vacation by driving.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
