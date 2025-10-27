Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for October 27, 2025: Be cool even while having tight deadlines, and do not lose focus

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Do not lend a large amount to a friend, as this will lead to disputes later.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You play to win the game

Take up new tasks at work that will also test your professional mettle. Be faithful in the relationship. You may also see wealth and good health today.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the relationship and value professional ethics at the workplace. Both health and wealth will give you a good time.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You should be careful about the relationship today. You may witness minor turbulence. There can be issues associated with egos, while females may find the attitude of the lover irritating. This may also lead to more tremors in the coming days. You should not be possessive, and the partner must have more personal space. Some love affairs require more open communication. Those who are in touch with an ex-lover must ensure that it doesn’t hurt their existing love affair.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having tight deadlines, and do not lose focus. Despite some tasks being tough, you will accomplish them to receive accolades from team members and seniors. Your primary focus should be on the job and keep aside office politics. Some technical profiles will require upgrading the knowledge. Banking and accounting professionals need to be careful about calculations. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, automobiles, and construction materials will see good returns. Students will also clear examinations for higher studies today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be normal. Some females will succeed in settling monetary issues with friends or siblings. You may also receive some funds from clients abroad, which will loosen the financial trouble in the business. You may also buy home appliances or electronic devices, but not property or a vehicle. Do not lend a large amount to a friend, as this will lead to disputes later.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your health may have issues today. Take care of the diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. You may also develop pain in joints, and seniors will also require medical attention for bone-related issues. Children need to be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen. Pregnant females need to avoid adventure sports, and children should be careful while playing, as minor injuries may happen.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
