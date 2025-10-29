Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pisces Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: You should be ready to take up new risks related to your career

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble is a challenge for you

Today, the love affair will see positive changes. Do not compromise in your career, and you may also take up risks in terms of wealth. Health is also good.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you strive to make the relationship stronger. Despite the challenges, you will perform brilliantly at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to express your love today. Despite minor tremors in the love affair, you both will share a good rapport, and this will also lead to more pleasant moments. The second part of the day is crucial today, as you may embrace new love or even have troubles that may lead to a breakup. Be sensible in the relationship today. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Married females may develop issues in the relationship, and egos can play a major factor here.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Do not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. Keep ego out of official life and stay away from office politics. You should also be ready to take up new risks related to your career. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Some entrepreneurs dealing with antiques, electronics, automobile spare parts, and hardware will see good revenue. Those who are attempting competitive examinations can be confident about their results.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

There will be a good inflow of wealth. You may smartly utilize the money and can also get the support of a financial expert. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a sibling or friend. You may consider buying a vehicle, while females will also plan a family vacation abroad, as their monetary status permits that.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may develop digestive issues, and it is good to avoid outside food. You may pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Children may have oral health issues that require consulting a dentist. Some females will have gynaecological complaints, while seniors may develop respiratory issues, which will need medical attention.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: You should be ready to take up new risks related to your career
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On