Pisces Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: You should be ready to take up new risks related to your career

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble is a challenge for you Today, the love affair will see positive changes. Do not compromise in your career, and you may also take up risks in terms of wealth. Health is also good. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you strive to make the relationship stronger. Despite the challenges, you will perform brilliantly at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to express your love today. Despite minor tremors in the love affair, you both will share a good rapport, and this will also lead to more pleasant moments. The second part of the day is crucial today, as you may embrace new love or even have troubles that may lead to a breakup. Be sensible in the relationship today. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Married females may develop issues in the relationship, and egos can play a major factor here.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Do not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. Keep ego out of official life and stay away from office politics. You should also be ready to take up new risks related to your career. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. Some entrepreneurs dealing with antiques, electronics, automobile spare parts, and hardware will see good revenue. Those who are attempting competitive examinations can be confident about their results.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

There will be a good inflow of wealth. You may smartly utilize the money and can also get the support of a financial expert. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a sibling or friend. You may consider buying a vehicle, while females will also plan a family vacation abroad, as their monetary status permits that.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may develop digestive issues, and it is good to avoid outside food. You may pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Children may have oral health issues that require consulting a dentist. Some females will have gynaecological complaints, while seniors may develop respiratory issues, which will need medical attention.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

