Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pisces Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Your productivity may be compromised today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas at team sessions.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the cards close to the heart

Resolve troubles in your love life while handling the official tasks diligently. Wealth will help make smart monetary investments. Health has challenges.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will have positive outcomes. Ensure you also meet the professional requirements today. Prefer safe investments, including the stock market. Your health demands more care.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be passionate about life, and this will reflect in the relationship. Ensure you spare time for your partner. You both may sit together, but avoid delving into the past that may upset the lover. Do not get into verbal arguments today, and always support your partner in different endeavours. This will ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. Married natives should avoid office romance, as their spouse will find this out in the evening.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your productivity may be compromised today, and this can invite the ire of seniors. It is good to avoid office politics. You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas at team sessions. Some professionals will travel today to the client’s place, and those who are keen to switch jobs will clear the interview in the second half of the day. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will also help you make crucial investments in the stock market. You may settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative. It is also good to cut down the spending on friends. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. Entrepreneurs will receive good returns today and will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Minor chest-related issues may come up. You will be happy to spend time with the family, and do not bring the office pressure home. The second part of the day is good to give up tobacco, while some females will also have a viral fever. Avoid junk food and a sedentary lifestyle, and also skip alcohol today. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Your productivity may be compromised today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On