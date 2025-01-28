Menu Explore
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025 predicts new tasks at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28,2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be sincere in your love life and ensure you also focus on the profession today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is a mystery for you

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025. The reasons may be simple but the handling may not be fair, which can even lead to a collapse.
Be sincere in your love life and ensure you also focus on the profession today. Do not spend money lavishly. Instead, prepare a monetary plan for a safe future.

Resolve every issue in the relationship and consider taking up new tasks at work. Handle wealth smartly and health will be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your love relationship may have serious issues today and you need to expect the worst including a breakup. The reasons may be simple but the handling may not be fair, which can even lead to a collapse. Ensure you have time for the relationship and during that time, avoid delving into the past. Those who feel choked up in a love life should come out of it for good reasons. A vacation would strengthen the relationship. Some married females will also see the interference of a relative or friend unbearable.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Consider serious responsibilities at work that test your professional mettle. Your straightforwardness will help you stay in the good book of the management. You may find it no big task to crack job interviews and hence those who are keen to switch a job can attend job tests with confidence. Those who are into arts and creative sectors will have opportunities to display their skill. Students may be required to work hard to clear examinations. Some traders will have issues related to taxes and this demands immediate settlement.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Some females will buy home appliances today while students will need to pay tuition fees at foreign universities. Consider saving for the rainy day through smart investments including gold and real estate. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute with a friend or sibling. Some natives will receive pending dues while businessmen will sign new partnerships that will be helpful in future expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will trouble you. However, it is good to be careful while you board a bus or train. Some females may develop migraine or gynecological issues which would need medical assistance. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night as the horoscope predicts an accident as well.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On