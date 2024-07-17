 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts tremors in business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts tremors in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 17, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for July 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Fortunately, the love life will bring happiness.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be fearless and fight for just

Shower affection on the lover to keep the relationship intact. Despite minor challenges, professional life will be fruitful. Have control over finance today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Shower affection on the lover to keep the relationship intact.

Fortunately, the love life will bring happiness. Your commitment at work will have positive results. Ensure you have control over expenditure today. Health is good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together as your lover desires. While do not get into the past, it is also crucial to be a patient listener. Provide the personal space for the lover in the relationship which will strengthen the bonding. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their feeling. Your partner may behave toxically at times this is a serious issue. In case you feel the relationship is going nowhere, you may even consider coming out of it today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You are professional and this attitude will work at team meetings. Come up with innovative ideas and this will be accepted by seniors. Today, you may travel for job reasons and may also have job interviews scheduled. Attend them to receive an offer letter with a better package. Those who aspire to join a new job can also confidently put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Entrepreneurs will have minor troubles in business and partnerships may not be fruitful today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will cause trouble. Avoid financial transactions with strangers today, especially while traveling. You should also not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling today. Some Pisces natives will pick the day to buy electronic appliances. However, you should refrain from investments in the stock market. Some Pisces natives will also invest in real estate as an investment.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by having a diet rich in proteins and vitamins. A few seniors may suffer pain in their legs. Those who have cardiac or kidney-related issues may develop minor issues and would require consulting a doctor. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach. Be careful about cuts and bruises and children may also have viral fever or coughing.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts tremors in business
